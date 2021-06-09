Luton Town player likely to depart Kenilworth Road as 24-year-old arrives

Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho could be deemed surplus to requirements this summer after the arrival of Reece Burke on a free transfer, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Osho, 21, has already seen his game time at Kenilworth Road limited since his arrival from Reading last summer, being shipped out on loan to Yeovil Town before making a temporary move to recently relegated side Rochdale who will now ply their trade in League Two.

But instead of promoting Osho, Nathan Jones opted to sign 24-year-old Burke, who played a big part in Hull City’s promotion to the second tier and helped the Tigers to concede just 38 goals in 46 league matches.

21 things every Luton Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were Luton formed? 1885 1887 1889 1891

In an interview released by the club yesterday, the new signing expressed his desire to return to the Premier League after briefly appearing for West Ham United, before making a permanent move to Hull in 2018.

This transfer leaves Osho with a very uncertain future, and for the sake of his career, he may decide to jump ship and secure a permanent move elsewhere.

The Verdict

It’s very disheartening to see a promising youngster like Osho left out in the cold.

The 21-year-old may have even had a chance to impress at Reading if he’d signed a new contract in the summer of 2020, with the Royals suffering an injury crisis in defence throughout last season.

Regardless of whether his future lies in Bedfordshire or elsewhere, there’s no doubting the defender’s leadership skills and versatility will be useful somewhere – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him rise back up to the Championship if he drops down to League Two for a couple of years.

However, the defender’s first priority now must be to find a club where he can settle down and play every week because it would be such a waste if he fails to kick on.

As a former captain of the Reading U23s though, part of a highly-regarded academy in England, he has the potential to succeed elsewhere.