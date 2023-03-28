Luton Town striker Fred Onyedinma has gone above and beyond with a second touching gesture to one of the Sunderland mascots - sending him a signed shirt after the two met at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The Hatters drew 1-1 with Tony Mowbray's side on the final weekend before the international break, with Amad Diallo's late penalty cancelling out Alfie Doughty's opener, and it proved to be a particularly memorable game for one young Black Cats supporter.

Jack, who has autism and is non-verbal, was one of the North East club's mascots and shared a touching moment with Onyedinma after the game - as his mother revealed.

Now, the Luton striker has gone one step further by sending the young Sunderland fan a signed shirt accompanied by a lovely message.

Onyedinma's season has been hampered by injuries, limiting him to just 15 Championship appearances in 2022/23, but he has been involved regularly under Rob Edwards in recent weeks.

The Verdict

This is an amazing gesture from Onyedinma, who is clearly a credit to Luton and the EFL.

He's gone above and beyond by reaching out to the young Black Cats fan after their meeting at the Stadium of Light and it's something that Jack will likely never forget.

Given how tribal football can be these days, it's fantastic to see a Luton player going to so much effort for a Sunderland mascot.

There may well be a few Black Cats supporters hoping that if it's not them, Onyedinma and co. win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this term.