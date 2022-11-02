Luton Town player details key positive despite being held to Reading FC draw

Luton Town defender Amari’i Bell has admitted he was pleased with the Hatters’ clean sheet despite his side failing to win all three points in their 0-0 draw against Reading, speaking to his side’s media team.

Although Elijah Adebayo and Alfie Doughty both tested Joe Lumley in quick succession during the first half, they failed to create enough opportunities against a makeshift Reading defence.

With Tom McIntyre being ruled out of last night’s clash after being withdrawn on Saturday and Sam Hutchinson still out of action along with Naby Sarr, Liam Moore and Scott Dann, Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes and Amadou Mbengue were tasked with keeping things tight in a three-man defence.

With Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick being given the chance to test their defence, they failed to do enough in the final third and they will be particularly disappointed about that with Yiadom operating as a right-back for most of his career and Mbengue still becoming accustomed to this division.

However, they didn’t concede too many chances down the other end either and that potentially comes as a surprise with Sonny Bradley coming off after suffering a nasty landing and Tom Lockyer also being forced off.

Bell was integral in ensuring the Hatters’ defence remained reasonably solid – and was pleased to come away from last night’s clash without conceding.

He said: “We knew they were going to come here and make it difficult for us.

“We are pleased that we got a clean sheet, another point on the board. Obviously a little bit disappointed that we didn’t get all three points, but we’ll take the one.”

The Verdict:

The one thing they will be desperately disappointed about is the fact they didn’t do anywhere near enough in the final third to threaten the Royals’ defence.

This is in complete contrast to their performance against Queens Park Rangers last month, when they were on the front foot from the first whistle and put Michael Beale’s side’s defence under pressure.

They probably needed Carlton Morris in from the start to make a difference with the ex-Barnsley man on one side, Cornick on the other and Adebayo through the middle.

But even with the players they had on the pitch, they should have been doing more and it’s just a shame for them that they were unable to break the deadlock because their defence performed very well.

Andy Carroll may not have been a huge threat on the night – but Yakou Meite’s movement was causing problems and they did extremely well to stifle the impact of Tom Ince who was his energetic self against his former side. Bell should take a lot of credit for that.