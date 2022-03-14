Player returns to West Brom after loan stint

Luton Town loanee Alex Palmer has returned to parent club West Bromwich Albion following the expiration of his emergency temporary spell, as per a report from Luton Today.

The 25-year-old arrived at Kenilworth Road earlier this month with Aston Villa loan man Jed Steer and James Shea both sidelined, a nightmare scenario for the Hatters who were forced to utilise rarely-used Harry Isted in the FA Cup against Chelsea for the majority of the game after seeing Steer forced off.

Considering this was his first senior appearance of the season, Isted performed superbly and was singled out by many as a bright performer despite his side’s 3-2 loss against the European champions.

Despite this, Palmer was recruited two days later having been stuck behind the likes of England international Sam Johnstone and David Button in the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

Making two appearances during his time with the Hatters, he suffered a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough before recording a confidence-boosting clean sheet against Coventry City as he took on the responsibility of being first-choice shot-stopper straight away.

He would have been disappointed with his debut at the Riverside Stadium – but reacted superbly against the Sky Blues and recorded the assist for Elijah Adebayo’s winner.

However, Shea’s return to the matchday squad in yesterday afternoon’s tie against Queens Park Rangers signalled the end of the Albion’s short spell in Bedfordshire, with the shot-stopper travelling back to the West Midlands.

The Verdict:

He may have returned to the Baggies – but you almost feel his future would be much better served away from The Hawthorns on a permanent basis – even with Johnstone on course to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old would also have a chance of getting into the team over Button at some point – but Albion are likely to invest in the goalkeeping department in the summer and that could be the final nail in the coffin of Palmer’s West Brom career.

He could potentially be useful as a backup keeper if they want to send promising young player Josh Griffiths out on loan again – but at the same time – Albion won’t want the 25-year-old blocking the youngster’s path to the first team.

And for his own sake, surely it would be worth Palmer asking for a move away. His brief taste of second-tier football with the Hatters may persuade him to submit a transfer request, something no one would blame him for doing.

No longer is he at an age where he can afford to sit on the bench or in the stands each week. Now is the time for him to show why Albion’s current and previous managers should have taken more of a chance on him.