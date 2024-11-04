This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town's owners have been urged to take action in the January transfer window and plough investment into the playing squad to prevent what could become a potential battle against relegation.

The prospect of the Hatters finding themselves in a scenario where the potential threat of relegation to the third-tier of English football can be discussed would've been inconceivable before the start of the 2024/25 Championship campaign, which they appeared to have been heading into in the best health of all three newly-relegated sides from the top-flight.

Of course, though, the reality after 13 matches couldn't be further from that school of thought. While Burnley and Sheffield United, who both finished below the Hatters in the Premier League, are contending for promotion and appear poised to remain in the reckoning all year long, Luton are at the wrong end of the table.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 4 Position Team P GD Pts 17th Cardiff City 13 -6 15 18th Sheffield Wednesday 13 -9 15 19th Oxford United 13 -1 14 20th Preston North End 13 -6 14 21st Luton Town 13 -6 12 22nd Plymouth Argyle 13 -12 12 23rd QPR 13 -8 10 24th Portsmouth 13 -13 9

They've won just three of their first 13 games back in the Championship and have lost the joint-highest number of matches too, facing defeat on seven occasions.

With just a sole victory over local rivals Watford in their last seven outings, Luton are only above 22nd-placed Plymouth Argyle on goal difference and evidently need to take action when the January transfer window rolls around.

Luton Town owners urged to invest in playing squad January 2025

We asked our Hatters fan pundit, Finley Cannon, whether he believes that the owners will back the team and invest in the squad in the next window.

According to Finley, with the club's precarious position at present in mind, they don't have much of a choice.

"I think the injury crisis and defence that we've had for what is now a second season running means the owners have to back us in January," Finley explained to Football League World.

"I don't think they've really got a choice. If they don't, we could be at serious risk at relegation and it already looks like we could well be anyway.

"Survival in the Championship, on current form, would depend on investment in January because we just aren't producing it defensively and we cannot keep players fit across the board.

"I think investment is needed purely to have enough fit players throughout the team. Also, if we are going to kick-on from where we are at the moment, and it's not a good enough league position, then we really do need to invest and I would expect some form of investment."

Luton Town's fortunes may not get easier anytime soon

Focusing on the here and now, it's rather difficult to envisage an upturn in Luton's form anytime soon.

Their upcoming fixture schedule is unforgiving. Facing off against the likes of Sheffield United, Watford, Sunderland, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion in their last five matches was testing to say the least, but it might not get easier just yet.

On Wednesday evening, the Hatters will host a resurgent Cardiff City side who have emerged as the form team in the Championship as of late, having won four of their last six encounters.

The visit of Cardiff is followed by an away match at Middlesbrough - seldom an easy place to go - and while a home fixture against Hull City after the international break on November 23 may represent a more viable opportunity to clinch all three points, a daunting double-header of trips to promotion hopefuls Leeds United and Norwich City awaits soon after.

It's quite plausible, then, that Luton's current situation isn't subject to immediate change, which will only further amplify the importance of investing, and investing correctly, in January.