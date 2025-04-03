This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town's current ownership has been in place since 2008, amidst the club's financial ruin which saw them in freefall.

Since the 2020 consortium took over the club in February 2008, Luton Town have been almost exclusively on the up, reaching Premier League status for the first time in their history in 2023.

With success on the pitch came plans for expansion off of it too, with plans to build a new stadium at the Power Court site in the town centre finally approved in September 2024, as the Hatters look to more than double their capacity from their current home at Kenilworth Road.

The capacity of Kenilworth Road compared to Power Court Ground Capacity Kenilworth Road 12,056 Power Court 25,000

Luton Town fans will be forever grateful to the 2020 consortium for what they've done for the club. But FLW's Luton Town fan pundit, Simon Mills, feels that completing the new ground may spell the end to a nearly 20-year spell as club owners.

Self-sufficiency was always the goal for Luton Town

Speaking to Football League World about whether he felt that the 2020 consortium would be sticking around at Luton Town for the long haul, Simon believed that age may stop them from being as involved as they may have been nearly 20 years ago.

However, he does believe that the current ownership will be around to oversee the completion of a new, 25,000-seater stadium at Power Court.

"2020's primary goal has always been Power Court," Simon said. "To get to the place where Luton Town can be self-sufficient indefinitely.

"Let's not get it twisted, 2020 have done a good job with Luton Town and have had the club's best interests at heart, despite last season and this season raising some question marks.

"Once Power Court has been built and everything is sustainable, I think 2020 may look into selling the club because all of them are getting older now."

2020 will leave Luton Town in a much better place than when they took over

It was an unenviable task placed upon Nick Owen, Godfrey Ingram and Gary Sweet in forming the 2020 consortium which took over Luton Town in February 2008. The club had just wiped out a 30-point deduction bestowed upon them at the start of the 2007/08 season and looked doomed for non-league.

Under the 2020 consortium, and then with David Wilkinson as chairman since April 2018, the club has risen from the National League to the Premier League and continues to move closer to becoming self-sustainable.

The club is arguably in the best position it's been in a while, even if current results on the pitch say otherwise, with the building of the new Power Court stadium hoping to be completed in 2027.

By 2027, the 2020 consortium will be closing in on 20 years at the club, with Wilkinson himself closing in on his 80th birthday. Whether the current ownership call it a day once the new ground is built or not, they definitely will have left a lasting mark on the history of Luton Town.