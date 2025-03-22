What a difference a year can make – 12 months ago, Luton Town were fighting for their place in the Premier League and now, they’re battling it out for their Championship future.

Not many could have predicted the Hatters would be at risk of back-to-back relegations, but the losing run from the top-flight has transitioned to the second-tier, with the club in a rut towards the bottom of the table.

It has been particularly surprising given Luton managed to keep the majority of their squad that had competed so well in the top division, but Rob Edwards couldn’t turn the tide and saw himself relieved of his duties in January 2025, as first revealed exclusively by Football League World.

Now, former Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield has stepped in to rescue the club and will be hopeful a rare win on the road at Cardiff City can transform their fortunes and propel themselves away from the relegation trapdoor.

At this moment in time, consecutive relegations to League One is a realistic possibility, and if that does happen, you would imagine there would be a significant clear out at Kenilworth Road to reinvigorate the side and begin a new era to help get the club back to the second tier immediately.

With this in mind, FLW lists two players who will definitely leave Luton Town if relegation is confirmed, with the duo far too good for League One.

Alfie Doughty

First up is full-back Alfie Doughty, who in his first season contributed to Luton’s promotion to the Premier League and excelled in the top-flight the following season.

Such an attacking presence down the left flank, Doughty was a regular creator of chances for the Hatters, registering two goals and eight assists from 37 Premier League appearances.

Despite relegation, Doughty was a standout performer in England’s top division, which warranted transfer interest last summer from Brentford.

Doughty, though, opted to remain with Luton in the hope of firing them back to the top-flight at the first attempt, but it hasn’t worked out, with the 25-year-old suffering an injury-disrupted campaign and not featuring as heavily as originally anticipated.

Failing to put together forward momentum this season, Doughty is still an outstanding talent in the Championship and has Premier League potential, so plenty of teams are sure to be interested in securing his services, and it is hard to imagine that he would play any part in a third tier season.

Carlton Morris

Next up is Hatters frontman Carlton Morris, who was another figure to make a name for himself in the Premier League after helping Luton return to the big time.

On his arrival to Kenilworth Road in 2022 from Barnsley, the 29-year-old was a regular source of goals, netting 20 times from 44 matches in the regular season to lead the team into the play-offs.

Carlton Morris's Luton Town record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship 44 20 6 2023/24 Premier League 38 11 4

Morris would use his physical frame and powerful presence to be an effective number nine in the Premier League, with the striker reaching double figures for goals with 11 strikes from 38 games.

Stepping back down to the Championship, Morris has failed to showcase his regular goalscoring exploits, with a lack of contributions in front of goal a key factor to Luton’s slide down the table.

Regardless of having a poor season, Morris can be such a reliable figure in front of goal when given the service, and he would be an effective focal point up front for certain teams in the second tier that can play to his strengths.

Morris, alongside Doughty, are more than good enough to play in the Championship as well as have a crack at a Premier League return, and you wouldn’t foresee the club captain remaining at the club if back-to-back relegations occurred.