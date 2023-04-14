Luton Town have been given hope of signing on loan Leeds United defender Cody Drameh permanently, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming the Whites could be open to a sale in the summer.

Drameh joined the Hatters on loan in January, making 12 appearances for the club so far.

The 21-year-old has been deployed in a right wing-back role by manager Rob Edwards and he has impressed both defensively and offensively, contributing to eight clean sheets and providing two assists in the games he has featured in.

Edwards' side currently sit third in the table and look assured of a play-off place, while they are five points behind second-placed Sheffield United with five games remaining, albeit the Blades have a game in hand.

It is the second loan spell Drameh has had away from Elland Road after his stint with Cardiff City last season, where he won the club's Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season awards, despite only spending half of the campaign in South Wales.

What is the latest on Cody Drameh's future?

Romano revealed on Twitter that the Whites could be open to selling Drameh this summer as he enters the last year of his contract at the club.

Drameh is not expected to make a decision on his future until after the play-offs, but he will likely have no shortage of suitors should he become available.

Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch said in January that Drameh could still have a future at Elland Road after he was loaned out to Luton, but with the American no longer in charge it seems as though the club could be open to cashing in rather than taking the risk of losing him for free next summer.

Could Luton Town sign Cody Drameh permanently?

Drameh has been outstanding since his arrival at Luton, seamlessly slotting into the side and mitigating the impact of the loss of James Bree after his departure to Southampton in January.

With Luton challenging for promotion from the Championship and Leeds struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, there is a realistic chance the clubs could be swapping places next season and if that were to happen, the Hatters would have an excellent chance of being able to bring Drameh back.

While there is still a chance they could do a deal even if they remain in the second tier, finances could potentially be a stumbling block given the club's modest budget compared to some of those around them.

But for now, it seems as though Drameh is focused solely on achieving promotion with the Hatters ahead of the big decision both he and his parent club are facing in the coming months.