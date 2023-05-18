One of either Luton Town or Coventry City will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season, with both clubs enjoying a meteoric rise in recent campaigns.

The Hatters were playing non-league football nine years ago, whilst the pair only won promotion from League Two during the 2017/18 season.

Defeating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the play-offs, Rob Edwards will be confident that his side will be victorious a week on Saturday, with the Bedfordshire outfit finishing 10 points above the Sky Blues.

Naturally, recruitment for next season for both clubs becomes that little bit more difficult as they continue to plan for a potential season in England's top-flight or for another campaign in the Championship.

Which West Brom player should be on Luton Town's transfer wish-list?

It will be interesting to see exactly how Luton would approach the Premier League if they manage to secure promotion, but ultimately, you would not expect the Hatters to spend too much money.

Not only have the Hatters proven to be extremely intelligent in the business they have conducted over recent seasons, they also have their new stadium Power Court to continue funding.

With this notion of being savvy in the transfer market in mind, one player that could be of interest to the Hatters is goalkeeper Alex Palmer, as current shot-stopper Ethan Horvath is only on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Palmer, 26, joined the Hatters on an emergency loan deal last season and featured twice, with one of those games funnily enough coming against the Sky Blues.

A fantastic shot-stopper, Palmer is also a commanding presence who would slot in well within a side that already has very solid foundations.

He is also a player that Luton can develop and advance at just 26 years of age, with Kenilworth Road proving to be a fantastic destination for players within his age bracket.

Could Luton Town lure West Brom's Alex Palmer to Kenilworth Road?

Of course, the Hatters would have to win promotion first before they can even consider a move for the 26-year-old, with Palmer an important part of his West Brom side.

The Premier League tag would make Kenilworth Road an attractive destination for the Baggies goalkeeper, whilst Luton would be better equipped financially to ensure a move like this could go through.

Someone who will already know a lot of the current squad, the settling in process would likely be a lot easier, although the management has changed and there could be further changes within the playing squad in the summer.

Palmer has proven to be a top Championship goalkeeper this season and it would be no surprise if he emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs during the upcoming summer transfer window.