Luton Town need to brace themselves for potential summer transfer interest in influential duo: Opinion

Luton Town remain sixth in the Championship after yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Millwall at Kenilworth Road.

Despite not being able to pick up maximum points, it was yet another impressive display from the Hatters, with Luton reaching new heights from a performance perspective since Rob Edwards has taken charge.

There are several individuals who are thriving under Edwards’ stewardship too and should promotion not be secured, the Hatters will have to be braced for interest in at least a couple of their more integral players.

First up is Carlton Morris who has been mightily impressive for the Hatters since his seven-figure move from Barnsley in the summer, although he struggled to really get going last night.

Netting 13 goals already during this Championship campaign, Luton’s talisman has scored all sorts of goals and has proven to be a creator of chaos for opposing defences.

Not only has he dominated defences using his physicality and athleticism, his ability to beat a man with excellent pace and dribbling ability means he is someone who is difficult to stop.

Certainly on the same kind of level as the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Iliman Ndiaye and Chuba Akpom, when looking at the Championship forward who make the biggest impact, it would be no shock if Premier League or richer Championship clubs keep an eye on his progression if the Hatters fail to win promotion.

Another player who has been fantastic for Luton this season – particularly under Edwards – is Alfie Doughty, who the Hatters signed for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

Seeing the start of his campaign hampered by injury, he has since emerged as an important starting XI member who is getting better and better.

The left-wing-back has filled in at right-wing-back and as a central midfielder during this campaign thus far, proving to be versatile as well as extremely influential.

Possessing bundles of pace and energy, excellent crossing ability and bravery in possession, the 22-year-old has reached even higher heights under Edwards’s stewardship, with the former Watford and Forest Green boss wanting his wing-backs higher up the pitch and in more threatening positions.

Likely to continue progressing during the last quarter of this Championship campaign, it would be no surprise if Doughty emerged on the radars of Premier League clubs.

Jordan Clark and Tom Lockyer are two other players who have been fantastic this season and could quite easily feature on the transfer lists of Championship clubs with bigger budgets, should the Hatters remain in the second tier.

However, the direction the club are going on under Rob Edwards makes the Bedfordshire club one of the most attractive destinations in the Championship at present.