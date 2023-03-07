Luton Town need to avoid a repeat of January disappointment by sorting 24-year-old’s situation ASAP: Opinion

Luton Town have proven to be excellent recruiters over recent seasons, with their ability to strengthen within their means allowing them to compete with clubs with much higher budgets.

The Hatters, who, of course, will have their own model to follow when it comes to recruitment, will have taken inspiration from Brentford and Brighton in recent years.

Both clubs have been successful in buying cheap and selling big, and whilst it is certainly not as simple as purely that, this has played a massive part in the rise of the Premier League outfits.

Certainly completing the first step several times when adding real quality players for relatively small fees or even on free deals, in the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, etc. they have not generated too many big player sales in recent times.

One disappointing thing that emerged from the January transfer window is that the Hatters sanctioned James Bree’s departure to the Premier League for a cut-price fee.

The 25-year-old was set to see his contract expire in the summer, a situation that the Hatters will want to avoid in the future with other players, meaning that the Championship outfit only managed to generate £750,000 for his departure.

Without underestimating how difficult it is to determine the best time to sell an asset and subsequently have positive discussions about extending deals, the Hatters will be focused on avoiding this kind of situation again.

Looking at the clubs’ more saleable assets at the moment and you would probably look at Carlton Morris and Alfie Doughty as two of the standouts, however, with both signing in the summer, it is likely that they penned down relatively long-term deals.

Gabe Osho is another player that could be placed in that category, with his recent performances being at a consistently high level.

Possessing a contract that is set to expire in the summer, although the Hatters do possess the option of extending for a further year.

Osho has been vitally important under Rob Edwards’ stewardship and quite honestly has been putting in higher-level displays in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has an excellent passing range, great levels of athleticism and defensive intelligence and he is a very good ball carrier too.

He is a player that could be a massive part of the club’s future as they look to break the barrier into the Premier League, whilst he is someone who could generate the Hatters a handsome enough fee.

Tying Osho down to a fresh contract at Kenilworth Road would represent excellent business with the future in mind.