Luton Town are starting to get the wind in their sails after a poor start to the 2024/25 season, with Rob Edwards determined to turn his side's fortunes around by pushing for promotion once again.

The recently-relegated Hatters lost some key players over the summer after succumbing to the Premier League drop last season.

The likes of Ross Barkley, Gabriel Osho and Chiedozie Ogbene are just a few of the more important names that departed Kenilworth Road in the summer.

When you look at it on paper, Luton's summer business was ultimately poor. The likes of Shandon Baptiste and Mark McGuinness arrived, and Victor Moses was a free agent addition later on, but a lot more could've been done to plug gaps and strengthen.

The Bedfordshire outfit's Championship return has been a harsh return to reality, after a fairytale year in the Premier League.

And if Edwards isn't happy with his team's position come January, he will almost certainly dip into the transfer market - one target he should have is Peterborough United attacker, Kwame Poku, who has been a standout for Darren Ferguson's side so far in League One, and he could replace the pace and drive that was seen by Ogbene in the top flight last year.

Chiedozie Ogbene is proving to be a bigger Luton Town loss than anticipated

It was inevitable that clubs from a higher level would be keeping tabs on Town's best players during the summer, following their relegation from the top flight of English football.

Former England star Barkley garnered the most attention, as his excellence in midfield contributed massively towards Luton's survival bid, and he was snapped up by his former club, Aston Villa.

Osho also impressed during the Premiership campaign and opted for a new challenge out in France with AJ Auxerre, rather than renewing his contract.

One of the more unexpected departures was Chiedozie Ogbene, who returned to the Premier League with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The Republic of Ireland international made a name for himself at Rotherham United, playing over 100 times for the Millers, but Luton saw an opportunity when the winger's contract was up in the summer of 2023 and pounced to secure his signature.

After his nine goals for Rotherham the season prior, Ogbene was relishing the chance to make the step up to the top flight, albeit it was a surprise that he made such a jump to some.

The winger would become an important player for Edwards' side, as they battled to retain their Premier League status.

Whilst they were ultimately unable to achieve this, Ogbene caught the eye with his performances, chipping in with four goals and an assist in 30 league appearances, which was a solid return for the ex-Brentford man.

Another factor clubs admired about the winger was his versatility. Town had deployed Ogbene in multiple different positions throughout the season, where he looked more than comfortable, including at wing-back.

Becoming a bit of a 'Swiss Army Knife' player, capable of playing plenty of different roles, it's no surprise that Luton are feeling the effects of Ogbene's departure. Whilst the Hatters made a tidy profit on the versatile player, Ogbene is the type of player who is extremely hard to replace, thanks to his capability of playing all over the pitch.

Kwame Poku could be the Chiedozie Ogbene replacement that Luton Town need

Meanwhile, in League One, Peterborough find themselves in the same boat as Luton.

Last season's EFL Trophy winners were raided in the summer, losing some of their star players such as Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards.

Unsurprisingly, this happened after the Posh failed to gain promotion to the Championship, with many of the club's players displaying that they were good enough to play at a higher level.

Ferguson's side has displayed a real imbalance of quality on the pitch so far this season, as their impressive attack is being let down by a very leaky defence.

Fortunately, Posh still have winger Poku, who has been the star man for the Cambridgeshire-based side this season.

His seven goals in Boro's opening 14 matches have earned the Blues points that they may not have got without him. Sadly for Peterborough, this form doesn't come without catching the interest of other clubs.

Kwame Poku - League One 24/25 (TransferMarkt) Apps Goals Assists 14 7 4 *Stats correct as of 7th November 2024

Chairman, Darragh MacAnthony can't believe that the Ghanaian winger is still with his side in League One, having actually rebuffed a late approach from the Hatters in the summer window.

On his podcast, 'The Hard Truth', MacAnthony said: “He is the best player in League One, and it’s ridiculous he’s still with us after four years at the club." It seems like the Posh owner is expecting interest in January, with reports suggesting that Blackburn Rovers were circling the winger.

However, Poku could be the answer to Luton's prayers if they decide to go back in with a fresh January offer. If Edwards were to sign the 23-year-old, he could have his Ogbene replacement, which they failed to really get over the course of the summer.

Poku possesses many similarities to Ogbene. Both mainly operate on the right-hand side and possess excellent pace to cause any defence massive issues, but the key difference is the former is left-footed and looks to cut inside, whilst the latter is a more direct, right-footed winger.

With his contract reportedly up in the summer, Luton could look to capitalise on this, by offering Posh a cut-price fee in January, should they wish to secure Poku's signature immediately - if not, any club who wants to sign the prolific attacker will have to pay compensation in the summer.

Given Peterborough's current league position, coupled with Poku's wonderful form, it seems highly unlikely that the 23-year-old will have any interest in renewing his contract, and will want to take the next step in his career higher up the pyramid.

This will somewhat force Posh's hand into a sale for a cheaper price, should offers come in during January and his contractual situation remain the same.

Of course, the Hatters made a similar move with Ogbene, waiting until his contract was up and pouncing for free in the summer. However, Poku's situation is different, and competition will also be stiff to secure the winger's signature.

If the Hatters were to land Poku's signature, there would be hope that he could become the next version of the Ogbene that they signed. Being just 23 as well, four years younger than Ogbene, means there is plenty of room for the former Colchester United man to develop into a top Championship player at Kenilworth Road.