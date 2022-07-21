Luton Town monitoring 20-year-old ahead of potential transfer agreement

Championship side Luton Town have taken winger Max Haygarth on trial following his summer departure from Brentford, according to a report by Luton Today.

The 20-year-old started his career at Manchester United but was unable to force his way into the first team at Old Trafford despite appearing for the Red Devils in various age groups during his time at the club.

He then joined Brentford’s B team on a short-term loan deal during October 2020, potentially providing him with a clearer path to a first team and a chance to get some senior minutes under his belt.

It looked as though he was going to break through when he made his professional debut during the December of that year, coming on at the very end of the Bees’ tie against Nottingham Forest before going on to make two further senior appearances in the FA Cup.

With this, Thomas Frank’s side opted to make this deal permanent in January 2021 but was unable to force his way on to the pitch for the first-team squad after that, with their promotion to the top flight potentially proving to be costly for him.

Making the bench just once during the 2021/22 campaign and remaining as an unused substitute, it was no surprise to many that he was allowed to depart the Brentford Community Stadium on the expiration of his contract this summer.

With other sides yet to snap him up, the Hatters have given him the chance to impress, with a deal potentially in the offing if he can impress at Kenilworth Road during his time in Bedfordshire.

The Verdict:

Haygarth is likely to be one of the future if he does join – but the fact he already has a limited amount of senior experience under his belt is a positive and a good omen going forward.

This deal shouldn’t be too expensive to agree with the wide man potentially willing to accept a reasonably modest wage, considering he doesn’t seem to have had a huge number of offers so far this summer.

The 20-year-old would be in capable hands if he was to link up with the Hatters, with Nathan Jones likely to give him the chance to shine if he’s good enough.

Luton aren’t exactly a side that will splash the cash too much either, so there’s less chance of him being pushed down the pecking order by marquee signings and that can only bode well for the ex-United man.

In return, the second-tier side would be getting a player who has already made his senior debut and featured in two elite academies, so this could be a deal that works out for all if he can impress during his time at the club.