Luton Town, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City target potentially set for transfer to alternative side

Clyde boss Jim Duffy has heard that Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous could be on his way to Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers, speaking on Clyde Super Scoreboard.

The defender has refused to sign fresh terms at Lee Johnson’s side – and the ex-Sunderland boss has hinted that a January sale could be on the horizon because of that with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

However, he could potentially be lured away from Scotland on a pre-contract deal by Luton Town, Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, all of whom are believed to be in the race to recruit him.

Recording two goals and one assist in 20 league appearances this season, Porteous has been an important figure for Hibs who will be reluctant to lose him because of his positive contributions this season.

But they may have little choice but to sell him and last month’s statement from the club revealing he wouldn’t sign a new deal looked set to be a huge boost for the interested EFL quartet mentioned.

However, the 23-year-old could be on his way to Ibrox to link up with former Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale, according to Duffy who has heard that he could be set for a move to Glasgow.

He said (via The Sun): “Not to throw cold water on Davie’s suggestion (Porteous joining Celtic) because I agree with it.

“But I have heard that there is a little bit of a suggestion that he may be going across the road to their greatest rivals.

“So, I have heard that, whether there’s that much in it but that’s something that’s in the air on the football grapevine should we say.”

The Verdict:

Rangers are an attractive club to go to considering there’s likely to be European football on offer at Ibrox in the coming years, even if they failed in the Champions League this season.

Under a highly-rated coach in Beale too, he will only get better so this may not be the worst switch for him to make, especially if he wants to remain in Scotland for now.

From Hibernian’s point of view though, they would surely want an English club to come in for him because they won’t want to strengthen a league rival and that’s exactly what they would be doing if they sold him to the Gers.

An EFL move could be interesting for the defender – and Darren Moore’s Owls are certainly in need of more central defenders at this stage with Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe currently out of action.

However, he would surely prefer a move to the Championship if there was plenty of playing time on offer and he could easily win game time at Stoke if they decide to cash in on Harry Souttar when the window opens next month.