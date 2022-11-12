Luton Town midfielder targets promotion push after World Cup

Luton Town midfielder is targeting a push for promotion after the international following a period of injury frustration.

Midfielder Luke Berry is relieved to finally be over the ‘frustrating’ period that has stunted his efforts to get a regular run of games for the Hatters this term.

The 30-year-old also struggled last season with fitness, playing just 15 matches, although still managed to score an impressive seven goals in that time.

Berry picked up another injury in pre-season and then made a comeback in August in the EFL Cup before a calf problem surfaced which kept the midfielder out for another month.

With that now behind him, he’s looking to kick on after netting the winner against Blackpool last weekend.

Speaking to Luton Today, Berry said: “It’s been a really frustrating period, the end of last season and beginning of this season.

“I couldn’t get up the speed I wanted to be and thankfully now I’ve got some minutes under my belt. I was breaking down, I did a calf at the end of last season, and then I just kept getting little niggles with it.” With games now in the tank and the World Cup break coming up, Berry is not just targeting more minutes, but promotion as well. “If we can put ourselves in a little play-off position, push on from there, that would really, really lift the fans and lift everyone, because I feel like we’re definitely capable.” There’s certainly plenty of quality and depth in the squad as they look to bounce back from losing manager Nathan Jones, something that could impact their aspirations if the right appointment isn’t made.

The Verdict

There’s obviously plenty of confidence in the Luton camp considering the quality they’ve got in the squad and the belief that has been instilled in them by former manager Nathan Jones.

Obviously it’s too soon to judge Luton considering they’re yet to appoint a replacement, but whoever does get the role will be walking into a quality group of players.

They’re well set up for a promotion push and under the right guidance again they could be in that top six once again at the end of the season.