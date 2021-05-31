Luton Town midfielder makes transfer admission ahead of summer window

Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell has admitted to Bristol Live that he would be open to leaving the club this summer in search of more regular first team football.

The 24-year-old Welsh international originally signed for the Hatters back in October of last year as he brought his long spell with Bristol City to an end but has found his game time at Kenilworth Road limited so far.

Morrell only featured 11 times for the club in the season just gone, with just six of those being starts as he struggled to break into the Luton starting eleven under Nathan Jones.

Now it appears that the player is growing frustrated with life at his current side, as he made the following admission over his future recently:

“I’ve left it with my representatives. I’m focusing on the Euros. Next season I need to be playing regular football and that’s something I’ll be addressing 100%.

“I’m a footballer who enjoys playing football and not a footballer who enjoys being a footballer – I do think there’s a difference. It’s about playing regularly regardless of the level.”

Despite being given very little in the way of game time since making the move to join Luton, Morrell has still been handed a call up to the Wales squad ahead of the Euro’s this summer and will be keen to make an impact for his adopted country moving forwards.

The midfielder has played in at all three levels of the Football League and would be a good addition on paper for many clubs at Championship level.

The Verdict

The move to Luton simply hasn’t worked out for Morrell so far and for a player of his talents, he really has to be starting every week.

He is 24 now and is fast approaching him prime years as a professional, which means the desire to be a regular starter will only continue to grow.

If there is sufficient interest in his services this summer, I wouldn’t put it past the Hatters to cash in on him as he clearly isn’t favoured much by Jones at Kenilworth Road.

A good Euros with Wales would put his name out there even more and there’s every chance that another Championship club would be open to taking him on, as he is a player with the talent to make a good impact at second tier level moving forwards.