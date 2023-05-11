If you would have told Rob Edwards at the end of the last campaign that in 12 months time he would have managed both Watford and Luton and that he would guide the latter to the play-offs, he would have probably laughed in your face.

It has been a rollercoaster of a ride for Edwards who is stil in the infancy of his managerial career and is already enjoying lots of high points, there have also been some difficult moments.

His Luton side are now preparing to face Sunderland in the first leg of the play-off semi-final, and will be confident that his team have what it takes to reach Wembley.

As for the Hornets, a further two managers have departed since Edwards was dismissed near the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

What did Luton Town boss Rob Edwards say about his Watford dismissal?

Given the journey he has been on at Luton since his Watford departure, it may feel rather strange that Edwards was in charge of the Hertfordshire club a mere eight months ago.

"I knew I was going to get sacked - I just didn't know it would be after 10 league games," Edwards joked whilst speaking on the Football Ramble Podcast.

Asked about the 'come hell or high water' quote that came from the Watford hierarchy when the 40-year-old arrived at Watford, Edwards continued: "I felt as safe as houses. I thought yeah, come on, we're going to get this thing running.

"But the thing is, if it hadn't had been gone so well at Forest Green, I mean if we hadn't won our first four games and we would have lost our first four games, it could have been completely different there - You have to win anywhere you go."

The now-Luton boss went on to share that his experiences at Watford and Forest Green were on complete different ends of the spectrum, and said: "Of course, Watford is a different kettle of fish. I had gone from real stability to kind of the opposite end of the scale.

"I just felt like it was an opportunity (Watford) I can't turn down. I've taken risks right the way throughout. I've gone from youth-team football (to the Championship)."

How has Luton manager Rob Edwards' managerial career played out so far?

Spending time coaching at Wolves, Edwards' first stint as the main man came with National League North club AFC Telford, before a route to the English youth set up came up.

Working with England's U20s and U16s and gaining some excellent experience in and amonst some fantastic coaches, Edwards was appointed Forest Green Rovers manager in the summer of 2021.

Guiding the Green Army to the League Two title in his first season in charge, the aforementioned opportunity at Watford presented itself last summer.

Following an early dismissal at Vicarage Road, rivals Luton Town picked up Edwards in late 2022, and a few months later and only Burnley picked up more points in 2023 than the Hatters.