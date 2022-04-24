Luton Town manager Nathan Jones reveales disappointment at missing out on Premier League player agreement

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has hit out at a rule preventing him from signing a Premier League goalkeeper on an emergency loan.

Jones’ side have had rotten luck with injuries recently, none more so in their goalkeeping department with Luton currently on their fifth stopper of the season.

Harry Isted has stepped up following James Shea’s injury, but that didn’t stop Jones from exploring other opportunities.

Jed Steer came in on loan in January but picked up a serious injury whilst Alex Palmer also spent a brief time with the Hatters on a seven day loan from West Brom before being promoted to number two at the Hawthorns.

But with Shea absent, and the Hatters unable to bring in a ‘keeper on an emergency loan, it was Isted – who despite not being recognised as a senior ‘keeper – between the posts for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

That has left Jones exasperated with an EFL rule, preventing him from bringing a goalkeeper in, as he told Luton Today: “We can’t get an emergency keeper, there’s no-one out there, no-one will lend us a keeper, so that wasn’t a decision really.

“It’s tough and the most stupid rule in history is you can’t take them from Premier League.

“Premier League have got four keepers in their building, two, three of them never play a football game and then this is an opportunity for them to do something, but you aren’t allowed to take them from the Premier League.” Despite the interest in trying to get a Premier League goalkeeper on loan, Jones is happy to persist with Harry Isted who look assured against Blackpool: “He looked assured, but we defend well. “We’ve got 18 clean sheets, the highest in the league for clean sheets, so we’re a very, very good defensive unit.” Luton are currently fifth in the Championship on 72 points, six points ahead of Millwall in seventh, with two games of the regular season remaining. The Verdict It’s been a brilliant season for Luton and they will be hoping they can carry their form into the playoffs. The only issue they might find themselves impacted by is their ever growing injury list which has slowly increased as the games have gone on. Despite this, Luton have taken seven points from a possible nine over the Easter period which will most certainly give Jones the confidence in his side securing that play-off spot before the last game of the season.