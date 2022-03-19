Luton Town manager Nathan Jones makes ‘bare bones’ admission about squad

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has admitted his side are ‘down to bare bones’ ahead of their game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Luton were already withhout Sonny Bradley, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith, Tom Lockyer, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Robert Snodgrass for the 4-0 win in midweek over Preston. That was made worse when Reece Burke went off early on in the win.

Speaking in midweek ahead of the game against Hull, Jones told Luton Today: “Our medical room at the moment is like the Bermuda Triangle, anyone who goes in there doesn’t come out.

We’ll just make sure we’ll try not to train, we try to get to games. We’ve got the break now after Saturday, so we’ll just try and get through the weekend, but we are down to absolute bare bones.”

It’s not great timing for Luton who are looking to cement their place in the top six ahead of the international break, but Jones is hoping for something special: “In terms of defensively, we’re beyond bare bones, we’re makeshift, but we’ve just had a wonderful performance.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, travel up to Hull and see what happens.” The Verdict This attitude epitomises why Luton have been great this season and brilliant overall under Nathan Jones. He’s recognising the hand dealt to him but isn’t creating a fuss about it. Luton don’t have a big budget, or a big squad so being able to rely on those factors is unrealistic. So, being able to recruit players who can play in several positions has been absolutely key to Luton’s success. Kal Naismith for example has been a revelation at centre back this season, a player who can anywhere on the pitch. However, the defensive injuries is an issue and the squad resolve will certainly be tested against Hull on Saturday.