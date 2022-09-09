Luton Town manager addresses Brighton & Hove Albion speculation

Brighton & Hove Albion saw manager Graham Potter depart yesterday afternoon, with the Englishman making the move to Chelsea.

Potter, who has enjoyed an excellent managerial rise over the years, managed to steer the Seagulls into fourth place after six games in this Premier League season.

Whilst nothing concrete has linked Luton Town boss Nathan Jones to the now vacant role on the south coast, the Welshman features high up on the list when it comes to betting odds.

Jones vacated his position at Brighton nearly seven years ago to take the job at Luton, with the Hatters boss also enjoying a productive spell during his playing career with the now Premier League outfit.

Addressing any speculation around him and the Brighton job, Jones told Luton Today: “That’s pie in the sky.

“Graham Potter has done a wonderful job at Brighton, got them into a position, I’ve got a really good job here that I love.

“I wish Graham all the best, for him to leave Brighton, I know that would have been a big wrench for him because he has a good relationship there.

“He has sanity in how he works, but when Chelsea comes calling, it’s a wonderful thing.

“So I understand a decision like that, but that’s got nothing to do with me really.

“I wish him all the best and I know Brighton will have their candidates lined up as they’re a very, very, very well-run football club.

“The owners and Paul Barber (chief executive), people like that, do a wonderful job there.

“So I know they’ll have their options and will do what they need to do.”

The verdict

Doing an excellent job with a small budget at Luton, it is no surprise to see Jones’ name mentioned in the conversation, with the Welshman also being spoken about when it comes to the vacant role at Bournemouth.

However, given where Brighton are now at as a football club, they will be likely to attract managers with better experience than the Luton boss.

Should the Seagulls not have progressed as they have over the last couple of seasons, then they may well have been tempted by Jones.

It will be interesting to keep a close eye on this situation, and whilst it would seem unlikely for the Seagulls to make a move for Jones, it is certainly within the realms of possibility.