Luton Town man set to make key decision over future in summer

Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome is still featuring fairly often for the Hatters this season but with the player getting on in his career, he’s claimed to Luton Today that he will make a call over his future at the end of the campaign.

Even with the forward aged 36-years-old now, he is still getting plenty of Championship action under his belt. This season, he has already managed eleven outings for Luton and has even bagged a goal and an assist along the way.

He is not a guaranteed starter now for Nathan Jones but has proven he can be invaluable as a substitute in the middle of games. Against QPR for example, he came on and impacted the game massively by bagging a strike to seal the points for the Hatters.

Luton then are still including Jerome in their rotation and clearly see his experience and knowhow of the second tier as being important in their bid for a Championship promotion. It’s working too, with the side currently in the top six and potentially even eyeing a spot in the automatic promotion places.

Jerome though could soon be winding his career down after playing hundreds of games in the EFL and the Premier League. Speaking to Luton Today, he admitted he will have to make a call on his future at the end of the current season – but also added that he could even continue playing for another four years.

Speaking about his future in the game and for Luton then, he said: “Whether it’s here or somewhere else, I don’t know, but I do feel good, injuries, God willing, we’ll just see where we are at the end of the season. Mentally and physically I feel good, but whether I carry on or not is another thing.

“If I was to call it now, I would say I could play until I’m 40, of course I could. I’m physically great, I’m athletically great, I’ve not lost any of my attributes, and as you get older you learn to adapt your game, so I probably could play until I’m 40.”

The Verdict

Cameron Jerome has been around the game for a while now and has achieved plenty, bagging goals in both the Premier League and the Championship.

It feels as though the striker has been playing continuously for years and years now and yet he continues to feature at a high level for Luton. Some players towards the back end of their careers find themselves falling down the football pyramid, even if they are still putting in solid displays.

The 36-year-old though is still getting gametime, at a fairly regular amount, for Luton in the Championship. With the side fighting for a promotion and right up near the top of the division too, it shows the level that Jerome is still at and how valuable he can still be even at his age.

There is no doubt then that he could probably play until he is aged 40 if he carries on the way he is – and even if that isn’t with Luton, it could still be at a decent level. For now though, his focus will be the Hatters.