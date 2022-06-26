Luton Town man sends new fixture warning to Birmingham City

A strange wrinkle in Luton Town‘s excellent 2021/22 season was their results against Birmingham City home and away.

Therefore, it was intriguing to see that the Hatters’ first match of the 2022/23 Championship campaign will be at home to Lee Bowyer’s Blues.

The fixture offers the chance for Luton to inflict revenge and scratch an itch that will have puzzled Nathan Jones last term.

Harry Cornick was a huge player for Luton last season and could be again as they look to back up their sixth placed finish.

The livewire forward reacted to the club taking on Birmingham City on the first day of the season when he spoke to Luton Today.

He said: “We lost 5-0 to them at home and 3-0 away, they probably look at us and thought how we did make the play-offs, as they battered us both games.