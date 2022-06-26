Championship News
Luton Town man sends new fixture warning to Birmingham City
A strange wrinkle in Luton Town‘s excellent 2021/22 season was their results against Birmingham City home and away.
Therefore, it was intriguing to see that the Hatters’ first match of the 2022/23 Championship campaign will be at home to Lee Bowyer’s Blues.
The fixture offers the chance for Luton to inflict revenge and scratch an itch that will have puzzled Nathan Jones last term.
Harry Cornick was a huge player for Luton last season and could be again as they look to back up their sixth placed finish.
The livewire forward reacted to the club taking on Birmingham City on the first day of the season when he spoke to Luton Today.
He said: “We lost 5-0 to them at home and 3-0 away, they probably look at us and thought how we did make the play-offs, as they battered us both games.
“So it’s time to right a few wrongs from last season against them and put in some performances.
“First day of the season, always a tough one but we know we’ve got to start well if we want to do as well as last season, or better.”
From the other side, the Blues would have been pleased to see the fixture come when it did, expected to have a difficult season towards the lower end of the second tier.
The Verdict
If it was not for the encouraging start that they made to last season, the Blues would have been in the thick of the Championship relegation battle, therefore Bowyer will be desperate to get on the front foot again, keeping the supporters onside in challenging times for the club.
Luton got off to a flier last season when they dispatched Peterborough United at Kenilworth Road on the opening day last season, the hostile ground is one of the toughest away days in the Championship and the atmosphere will be electric with supporters optimistic that the Hatters can compete in and around the top six once again.
It will certainly be an interesting match on opening day with the Hatters hoping to send a message to the rest of the division with a commanding victory.