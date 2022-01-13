Luton Town man makes transfer admission over Newcastle United target

Luton Town striker Cameron Jerome has told Luton Today that he believes his teammate, Elijah Adebayo, is destined to play in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The latter of the two frontmen has impressed many since joining the Hatters from League Two Walsall and already has 11 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this term at Kenilworth Road.

This has led to talk that mega rich Premier League side Newcastle United are said to be keeping an eye on the striker ahead of a potential move for his services.

Now Jerome has claimed that it is only a matter of time before Adebayo gets his dream tilt at the top flight, as he stated the following recently:

“He has the attributes needed to play in the top flight, whether that is with this club or another team, that’ll be up to him and how far he goes.

“I suppose luck and timing as well but he definitely has the attributes to play at the top level.”

The 24-year-old frontman is under contract with the Hatters until the end of the current season, which means there is a slight urgency over the club offering him a new deal to keep him with them for a longer period of time.

Adebayo originally started his career at Fulham before taking a drop down the divisions in order to progress his career for the better.

The Verdict

Luton will be all too aware that they run the risk of losing their main man either this month or next summer and as a result they should prepare for every eventuality adequately.

Adebayo is a player that is bound to attract attention because of his age and skill set, which means a move to the Premier League could be in the offing sooner rather than later.

The Hatters would surely rather sell for a fee, but at the same time they are sure to demand a much higher amount than what they paid for the player in the first place.

However it would be great business for them if they can make a hefty profit on letting him leave.