Luton Town man makes big claim about Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s Leicester City future

Luton Town attacker Harry Cornick has backed the Hatters’ on loan Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to play at the very top level of the football pyramid.

Dewsbury-Hall joined Luton on a season long loan back in the summer transfer window, and has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old has produced a string of outstanding performances for Nathan Jones’ side, scoring twice and providing six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for Luton.

Now it seems as though Cornick has certainly been impressed with what he has seen from the midfielder, as his stint with the Hatters draws to a close.

Speaking about Dewsbury-Hall’s performances this season, Cornick told Luton Today: “He’s been brilliant, he’s a talented player. Before every game I say to him, ‘go out there and be the best on the pitch’, as he has the ability to be the best player on any pitch.

“In every Championship game I’ve seen this year, he’s been the most talented player on the pitch. I always tell it to him and as long as his attitude is right, there’s no stopping him.

“I can’t see him not playing all the way to the very top, challenging at Leicester next year and who knows what he can go on to do, as I think he’s probably one of the best players I’ve played with. In terms of raw talent and raw ability, he’s second to none in the Championship.”

That does however, mean that Cornick is seemingly resigned to the fact that Dewsbury-Hall will not be playing at Luton next season, as he added: “If he came back next year I’d be gobsmacked, I really would. As much as I’d love it and the team would love it and the Luton fans would love it, and he’d be so good for us, it would be tough to bring him back here, just because we all know how good he really is.

“I think we’re lucky to have him this year, I think we were lucky to keep him in January. There were clubs sniffing around for him, it’s testament to him as a person to stay here and stay with the lads for the whole season and give his all.”

Does Kenilworth Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Kenilworth Road have a larger capacity than Swindon's County Ground? Yes No

Prior to his loan move to Luton, Dewsbury-Hall had made just two first-team appearances for Leicester, while also spending part of last season on loan in League One with Blackpool, where he scored four times in ten games.

There are still three years remaining on Dewsbury-Hall’s contract with Leicester, securing his future at The King Power until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Cornick has a point with what he is saying here about Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder has certainly been impressive during his time with Luton this season, where he has shown just how much potential he has to go even further in the game.

As a result, it could well be difficult for Luton to bring him back to the club next season, since Leicester may well be keen to benefit from his abilities for themselves as they look to keep up the pressure on the Premier League’s top clubs.

That will of course be a source of disappointment for those of a Luton persuasion, but you would imagine they will already be eyeing up potential replacements for the 22-year-old.