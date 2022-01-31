Luton Town make transfer move for Sheffield United man

Championship side Luton Town have made a late move to recruit Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old has made just four Championship appearances so far this season, rarely featuring for the Blades and mainly being utilised in the cup competitions with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White currently way ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Paul Heckingbottom’s decision to play two up top and just one in advanced midfield, Freeman is unlikely to break back into the first team anytime soon despite Gibbs-White’s injury and may be allowed to leave Bramall Lane because of this.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

United’s manager is currently working under a strict budget in South Yorkshire, with the funds he has at his disposal potentially dependent on player sales with the club adopting a conservative spending policy during the summer transfer window.

This strategy has continued into this month with the £250,000 addition of Adam Davies the only signing of the promotion chaser’s January thus far, though that may change before the 11pm deadline with a central defender at the top of Heckingbottom’s transfer wishlist.

They may want more departures before another recruit comes in though, potentially opening the door for Luton to swoop in and negotiate an agreement with their second-tier rivals.

The Hatters are also reported to be interested in Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson and Aston Villa’s Jed Steer, potentially setting up an exciting afternoon and evening at Kenilworth Road as Nathan Jones looks to finalise his winter business.

The Verdict:

This is probably a good move for all parties if it does materialise.

For the Blades, they will be able to get another salary off their wage bill which can only help Heckingbottom in terms of bringing more players in and considering they have rarely used him this season, it’s not as if his departure will have a major effect on the squad.

The same could be said for Regan Slater who moved for a reported fee of just £50,000 – and it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see Freeman leave on a cut-price deal either – because reducing their wage bill has to be their priority with outgoings.

This potential cut-price agreement can only benefit Luton who will be desperate to get value for money on their signings with others potentially arriving today too.

But this transfer would most benefit Freeman himself after being left out in the cold at Bramall Lane. He has far too much talent to be left out of a Championship squad completely and he will be hoping this is the key to reviving his career.

In a different environment, you certainly wouldn’t bet against him thriving.