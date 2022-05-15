Luton Town make internal addition to playing squad ahead of play-off semi final second leg

Luton Town have recalled striker Josh Neufville from his loan spell at Yeovil Town as they try to bolster squad amid an injury crisis as reported by Luton Today.

Neufville will join up with the first team squad as they head to Huddersfield for the second leg of they Sky Bet Championship playoff match.

The Hatters have had a number of players out injured and it’s a surprise to still them competing despite a number of first team players picking up knocks leading up to the first leg tie against the Terriers.

Injuries have left Nathan Jones’ side short up front, with Cameron Jerome, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick as the current options. Elijah Adebayo remains a doubt for the game, and Neufville’s recall from Yeovil may suggest Adebayo will be out of the second leg.

Jones has had to use the emergency loan market already for a goalkeeper, with Matt Ingram deputising for the promotion chasers.

Neufville made his Luton debut in 2018, before being loaned out to Solihull Moors, Woking and more recently, Yeovil Town.

The 21-year-old ha splayed 11 times this season, scoring once in their 2-1 win over Stockport County.

The Verdict

It’s an obvious move to make given the injury crisis at Luton. Neufville will add another option and even though he lacks experience at this level, he will be keen to impress.

Jones has an incredible ability to unlock potential in players and that will be no different with Neufville. With a big game on the horizon and a lack of options, Neufville could be called upon.

This therefore, looks to be a sensible decision for Luton to make, and it will add an unknown quantity for Huddersfield to conted with if Neufville is thrown into the equation on Monday night.