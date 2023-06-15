Luton Town have made an approach to try and sign Birmingham City man Tahith Chong on a permanent basis, according to Football Insider.

The ex-Manchester United player only joined Blues permanently last summer - but could potentially be on his way out of St Andrew's already if the Hatters manage to meet their valuation.

Previously a very highly-rated player at Old Trafford and even appearing for the first team on numerous occasions, he failed to do enough to force his way into the Red Devils' senior plans for the long term.

How did Tahith Chong perform at Birmingham City last season?

Recording four goals and five assists in 38 league appearances last season, that isn't a shabby total for Chong who will have needed to become accustomed to playing regularly for a team he's at permanently.

However, he will want to improve on this and this is why another season at Blues could be ideal for the Dutchman, who will be keen to continue developing ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Chong is certainly a gifted player - but he needs to find a role where he's most comfortable. The last thing he will want to be is a jack of all trades and master of none, even though his versatility is admirable.

How long does Tahith Chong have left on his Birmingham City contract?

Chong's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026.

With this, Blues have a decent amount of power at the negotiating table and have the right to demand a decent fee for him.

After selling Jobe Bellingham, they may not be under as much pressure to cash in on anyone else, although it could help their chances of remaining within the EFL's financial limits.

Should Luton Town make a move for Tahith Chong?

It's a difficult one because he hasn't exactly done enough to suggest that he will thrive in the Premier League every week.

However, the 23-year-old will only get better and has a huge amount of potential, so you can understand why Rob Edwards would want to bring him in.

If Luton drop down to the Championship again, he could be a player that's sold on for a sizeable amount of money to help the Hatters balance the books or he could be a key player in getting the Hatters back to the top flight.

It would be difficult to see Chong making this potential move to Kenilworth Road unless he's guaranteed a decent amount of game time though, so Luton shouldn't be looking to bring him in unless they plan to play him regularly.

The Hatters shouldn't be spending too much on him either, because they need to make their budget stretch in their likely quest to address several positions this summer.