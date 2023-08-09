Highlights Luton Town are set to look towards the EFL for their recruitment once again this summer.

Stoke City's Jacob Brown is being eyed, with the Hatters hoping to finalise a deal for the 25-year-old.

Brown has featured heavily in pre-season and started the club's Championship opener on Saturday, but was absent from their EFL Cup squad last night.

A very busy summer for Stoke City looks set to get even busier in the coming days.

So far this window at the Bet 365 Stadium there have been plenty of outgoings and incomings, with Alex Neil completely refreshing the squad available to him.

The club's transfer business has certainly paid off so far this season, with two victories for the Potters in their opening two matches.

Indeed, Alex Neil's side thumped Rotherham United 4-1 in the Championship on Saturday, whilst defeating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

One very notable absentee from that WBA clash, though, was forward Jacob Brown, who had started on the right in Saturday's Championship opener.

It now appears we know why that was the case.

What is the latest Stoke City transfer news?

Indeed, according to reports this morning, Brown was left out of the squad because a club in the Premier League are closing in on a deal to land his signature.

That is as per StokeonTrentLive, who report that top-flight newcomers Luton Town are hoping to finalise a deal for Brown.

Their report also reveals that Luton Town boss Rob Edwards was in attendance at the club's EFL Cup game last night. Although, with Brown not featuring at all, it will have been a wasted trip.

How long does Jacob Brown have left on his Stoke City contract?

The move perhaps does come as a potential surprise given just how much Brown featured in pre-season for the club, and the fact that he started the Championship owner versus Rotherham.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old still has two years remaining on his current deal at Stoke, meaning that the club are under no pressure to cash in on him this summer before potentially

The above is according to Transfermarkt, who claim Brown is tied down at Stoke until 2025, with his last extension having came in May.

How did Jacob Brown perform for Stoke City last season?

Jacob Brown performed relatively well in the Championship last season, but it was not his best year in terms of goalscoring.

In 22/23, for example, Brown netted seven league goals and registered a single league assist.

Even if you add in cup goals, his tally for the full campaign was just nine.

This was down from 14 in 2021/22, when Brown netted 14 goals in all competitions.

This season, having started the club's opening match v Rotherham, Brown found himself on the scoresheet once again.

Would Jacob Brown be a good signing for Luton Town?

Luton Town's approach to the transfer window this summer ahead of their Premier League campaign has been interesting.

They appear to be targeting EFL talent for the most part, and players that will remain with the club even if they do go down.

That is not to say they won't give their all in the Premier League. However, there appears to be a realistic approach at Kenilworth Road that it will be a difficult task for the club.

When you consider that context in signing Murphy, it could be a decent move for the Hatters.

Right now, though, Murphy is perhaps not at the level where he can single-handedly make a difference in Luton Town's survival bid, though.