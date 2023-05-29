Luton Town are looking to turn their loan deal for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh into a permanent agreement, according to an update on Twitter from Fabrizio Romano.

The full-back has been a real asset for the Hatters since his arrival at Kenilworth Road in January, replacing James Bree and doing an excellent job in Bedfordshire, with the club managing to guide themselves to the Premier League after Saturday's play-off final win against Coventry City.

And their hopes of signing him may have been boosted by Leeds' relegation from the top flight yesterday, with Drameh potentially keen to make the step up rather than remain with his parent club.

He hasn't been given a real chance to shine at Elland Road and that's why he was given the opportunity to join Cardiff City and Luton on loan, thriving at the former and managing to build on that at the latter.

Burnley competition

However, they aren't the only team in the race for him according to Romano.

The Clarets are also interested in striking a deal with Leeds for the young defender, following Matt Lowton's departure from the club.

Although Connor Roberts and Vitinho are available as alternative options for Vincent Kompany, the latter often plays in a wing role and that could allow Drameh to fill a vacancy at right-back.

What stance should Leeds United's Cody Drameh take?

He should only be willing to stay at Leeds if he's guaranteed a starting spot and even then, he should be seriously considering other options following the Whites' relegation.

One thing he probably shouldn't do is go out on loan again because at 21, he needs to settle down somewhere for the long term where he will play every week.

A permanent move to Luton would be ideal for him - because the Hatters are in desperate need of a long-term replacement for James Bree and Drameh could be the ideal man to come in.

Suited to a wing-back role, he also knows Rob Edwards inside out already and that can only be a good thing if he does re-sign for the Hatters because that should allow him to make a decent start to his second spell there.

He isn't guaranteed regular starts at Turf Moor though with Roberts available as an option, so a switch to Luton seems like the ideal summer move, even though the Hatters will be one of the favourites for relegation next season.