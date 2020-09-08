Luton Town locked in transfer tussle with Wycombe Wanderers for experienced midfielder

Luton Town are locked in a transfer tussle with Wycombe Wanderers to the potential signing of Jacques Maghoma according to Football Insider.

Maghoma is a free-agent after being released from his contract at the end of the 2019/20 season by Birmingham City.

The winger struggled for consistent game time with the Blues last term, as he made 21 appearances for the club as they struggled in the Championship.

A dismal run of results in 2020 saw Birmingham finish 20th in the second-tier standings last season, with Aitor Karanka now in charge of the club.

Luton Town finished 19th in the Championship in the 2019/20 season, as they avoided relegation into League One with a win over Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the league campaign earlier this year.

Wycombe Wanderers will be hoping they can pull off a few surprises this term, after they won promotion into the Championship under the management of Gareth Ainsworth.

The Chairboys beat Oxford United in the League One play-off final, as they clinched promotion into the second-tier.

Ainsworth will be looking to add Championship experience to his squad in the near future it seems, and Maghoma certainly fits that description.

Wycombe face Luton on the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship, and it’ll be interesting to see which club wins the race to land Maghoma’s signature.

The Verdict:

This is a smart move by both clubs.

Maghoma has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship whilst with Birmingham City, and I think he’d be a really good signing for either Luton or Wycombe.

They both need players that are proven at this level, and Maghoma is certainly that. Being on a free transfer as well, this could prove to be a shrewd bit of business by either club if they get an agreement in place with the winger.