Luton Town lining up transfer swoop for Portsmouth player

Portsmouth centre-back Jack Whatmough could be set for a move to the Championship upon the expiration of his contract at Fratton Park, with Luton Town taking an interest, per The News.

The 24-year-old is one of four players who have been offered a new deal by Pompey, with that list including Ryan Williams, Tom Naylor and Ben Close, but Whatmough is the priority deal according to the report.

However he could be waving goodbye to his boyhood club after joining them as a 13-year-old, with his desire to play in the Championship perhaps stronger than wanting to stay in the third tier of English football.

Luton are looking for a Matty Pearson replacement as he departed to join Huddersfield Town last week, and Nathan Jones has seemingly identified Whatmough as the successor.

This season was the first time that Whatmough has played in 30 league games in one campaign as he’s battled back from three serious knee injuries to become a key Portsmouth player.

He starred in 34 matches for Pompey after playing just once in the season prior, but he may now have played his final match in the blue colours at Fratton Park.

The Verdict

Portsmouth fans seem pretty split on Whatmough this season – he’s been a regular starter however some believe his performances haven’t been up to the required standard over the course of the campaign.

Whatmough still retains potential from earlier in his career – and he’s been around the Portsmouth squad for a while having made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2013.

If the knee troubles are behind him then Whatmough would be a smart pick-up for Luton, especially on a free transfer, and putting him next to the colossal Sonny Bradley could make him a much better player.