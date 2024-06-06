Highlights Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is admired by Leicester City.

Leicester are also keen on the likes of Carlos Corberan and Steve Cooper.

Edwards has been offered a new long-term deal by Luton.

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has admirers at Leicester City, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Hatters would have hoped that speculation around Edwards' future at Kenilworth Road was going to go away after Ipswich Town were able to tie Kieran McKenna down to a new contract at Portman Road.

Edwards had been linked with a move to Suffolk, but McKenna ended speculation regarding his own future by signing a new deal and this allowed Luton and their fans to relax about their manager's future.

However, he could now be in the frame for another job, which isn't ideal for the Bedfordshire outfit who are attempting to prepare for a promotion-chasing 2024/25 campaign after their relegation from the Premier League.

Despite the fact the Hatters were unable to register enough points to keep themselves at the top level in the end, Edwards has received a lot of credit for guiding them there in the first place and coming within six points of keeping them in the league.

In a potential attempt to end speculation regarding the 41-year-old's future, they have reportedly offered him a new long-term contract to try and keep him at Kenilworth Road.

However, he is seemingly yet to put pen to paper on an extension and until he does, there may be speculation about how long he will stay at his current club.

Latest on Leicester City's managerial search with Luton Town boss on their radar

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan continues to be linked with the top job at the King Power Stadium.

Corberan has dealt with plenty of issues at The Hawthorns during his time at his current club - and he could potentially be tempted by the opportunity to manage at the top level.

Steve Cooper is another potential candidate, according to the Daily Mail, with the Welshman having previously taken charge of their rivals Nottingham Forest.

And it has now been revealed that Edwards now has admirers at Leicester, which may concern Luton fans considering a move to the Midlands would give him the opportunity to manage at the top level again.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is another potential candidate, with the Dutchman currently a free agent.

However, it's unclear whether a potential points deduction in the coming months could persuade some of these candidates to turn the Foxes down.

Rob Edwards should be looking to stay at Luton Town for now

Many people were tipping Luton to break the record for the lowest number of points recorded in a Premier League season.

And because they managed to get many more points on the board than Derby County did in 2008, that could be seen as an achievement.

However, they probably deserved to go down considering their points total wasn't that brilliant.

Premier League Table (2023/24) (End of season) P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town 38 -33 26 19 Burnley 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United 38 -69 16

It's a shame because it would have been great to see them stay up.

Nonetheless, the Hatters can be proud of last term and they could easily return to the top level under Edwards, who is clearly a capable manager.

With the Foxes' points deduction in mind, it would probably be wiser for the young manager to remain in Bedfordshire for now, where he has stability, the board's backing and an excellent fanbase behind him.