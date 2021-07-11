Luton Town lead race for Leicester City player amid Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers interest

Luton Town have taken Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela on trial with a view to signing him on a loan deal this summer, according to Leicestershire Live.

Leshabela is a player in-demand this summer with the midfielder having managed to impress for Leicester’s under-23s in the past few campaigns and it is believed he will be made available for a loan deal by the Foxes during the transfer window.

It has already previously been reported that Blackburn Rovers are interested in taking the 21-year-old to Ewood Park for the campaign. While according to Leicestershire Live, there has also been interest from Bristol City in the promising midfielder as well.

According to the latest report from Leicestershire Live, Luton look to be leading the race for the midfielder with the Hatters having taken him on trial during their week-long training camp in Yorkshire.

That comes with the Championship outfit keen to secure a loan deal for Leshabela after they managed to get the best out of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall during his loan spell from Leicester last term.

The Verdict

This seems like a very sensible move from the Hatters who are taking their time now to assess the abilities of Leshabela during their pre-season before deciding whether to make a loan move for him.

The fact that Leicester are willing to allow him to go on trial to the Hatters suggests that the Foxes see it as an ideal destination for him following Dewsbury-Hall’s successful loan with them.

Nathan Jones has proven himself to be a very good manager for developing promising young players such as Leshabela and it seems that he would be well-suited to the environment that has been created at Kenilworth Road. Therefore, this is a transfer that would make sense for all parties you would feel if it does end up happening.

It would be a major blow to both Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City but it seems that Luton are Leicester’s preferred destination for their midfielder. That shows what an attractive proposition the Hatters have become for Premier League sides to send their loan players.