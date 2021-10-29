Luton Town latest news: Jones explains transfer decision, Fitness update provided, New stadium plans progressing

Luton Town have had a very bright start to their Sky Bet Championship season under the guidance of Nathan Jones at Kenilworth Road.

The Bedfordshire side currently occupy fifth place in the league standings after only losing one of their last six games, underlining the good work that has been done by the manager and his staff since they returned to the club following a brief spell at Stoke City.

Luton seem determined to be in the mix in the top half of the table moving forwards and it will certainly be intriguing to see if they can maintain their momentum.

With a favourable game coming up away to Preston North End tomorrow, things are certainly looking promising for the Hatters.

To keep you ticking over in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news that has been going on at the club.

Jones explains transfer decision

Nathan Jones has explained to Luton Today exactly why Dion Pereira’s loan spell at National League side Yeovil Town was cut short.

The 22-year-old attacker previously headed to the non league side on an initial one month loan spell before being recalled to Kenilworth Road after playing only one game.

Speaking recently about the decision by the club, Jones was quick to clarify why they took that move:

“There wasn’t a difference of opinion, we trust Yeovil, they’re a good club with good people there.

“Things happened when he went there and he didn’t feel right.

“So, if he didn’t feel right, he’s not going to produce and we’re not going to get the maximum benefit out of it.

“We prefer to have him back here to work with our medical people, not because they’re any better than Yeovil’s but because they know Dion.”

Jones has since gone on to hint that the player could well be loaned back out when the January window rolls around.

Fitness update

Luke Berry is said to be the club’s only fitness doubt for this weekend’s clash with Preston at Deepdale.

Up to this point the midfielder has been almost ever present for his side, racking up four goals and one assist in seven league games so far.

However Berry was recently forced off early in the first half against Hull City and could now miss out against North End.

Speaking about the injury recently, Jones confirmed the following:

“Berry will probably miss out because of his knee injury but we’re in a good place with everyone else.”

New stadium plans progressing

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has told Luton Today that the club’s plans to build a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court are advancing quickly.

The final plans for the stadium are due to be submitted to the Luton Council development committee early next year.

Speaking about this recent update, Sweet stated then following:

“Our plans and designs are advancing at a blistering pace. We fully intend to submit the detailed application to you in the first half of next year.

“Everyone at the club is behind its creation and it’s our number one priority right now.”

Luton have played at their current stadium, Kenilworth Road, since 1905.