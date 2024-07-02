Highlights Luton Town aims for an immediate return to the Premier League, but will miss Ross Barkley due to his transfer to Aston Villa.

Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League was one of the greatest underdog tales in recent English football history, and despite subsequent relegation, the Hatters still earned plenty of admirers in the top-flight courtesy of their fighting spirit.

Rob Edwards' men now have their eyes set on an immediate return to the big time as they gear up for the 2024/25 Championship campaign, but they'll have to do it without former England international Ross Barkley, who joined Aston Villa on Monday in a deal worth £5m, according to The Sun.

The Everton academy product impressed in the Premier League with the Hatters last campaign, so it is no surprise that he is continuing his career in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, with a potential promotion battle in mind, the Hatters are looking to bring new talent to Kenilworth Road as Edwards looks to strengthen his ranks.

Norwich hand Luton a Lewis O'Brien transfer boost

On Tuesday morning, the Pink Un revealed that Norwich City, who had been linked with Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien, are not interested in securing the 25-year-old's services.

This is positive news for the Hatters, who are eyeing a move for the midfielder, according to Alan Nixon.

O'Brien could be an ideal signing for Edwards and co, who proved his class in the Championship as he helped former club Huddersfield Town to the play-off final in 2022.

Luton eye Crystal Palace's David Ozoh

The Hatters are keen on landing a permanent deal for Crystal Palace youngster David Ozoh, as reported by the South London Press & Mercury.

The 19-year-old midfielder made nine Premier League appearances for the Eagles last season, all coming from the substitute's bench, while he made a further two appearances in the FA Cup as well as one EFL Cup outing.

Palace have been on an overwhelmingly positive trajectory since the arrival of manager Oliver Glasner in February, but a move away from Selhurst Park could be the best way forward for Ozoh, who would likely earn regular playing time with the Hatters.

Carlton Palmer makes Thomas Kaminski admission

Hatters goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League newboys Ipswich Town, who are seeking the Belgium international as a potential alternative to Carl Rushworth, if they are unable to land a move for the Brighton man.

Thomas Kaminski 2023/24 Premier League stats, as per FotMob Appearances 38 Goals conceded 85 Clean sheets 2 Saves 145 Save percentage (%) 63

Pundit Carlton Palmer recently stated in a Football League World exclusive that the Kenilworth Road side will not want to lose their shot-stopper.

Palmer said: "He wasn't able to help Luton stay in the Premier League, but after spending three impressive campaigns with Blackburn Rovers, he came to Kenilworth Road, and he's been absolutely outstanding and played in all 38 games.

"He's been outstanding for the club.

"In his previous years in the Championship, this shows how important he would be to Luton Town.

"43 appearances, 10 clean sheets. 44 appearances, 12 clean sheets and 28 appearances, 10 clean sheets between 2020/21 and 2022/23 respectively.

"So, on average in the Championship, he kept over 10 clean sheets.

"The importance of Luton Town keeping him is absolutely massive.

"Luton will be hoping that Ipswich Town's pursuit of Carl Rushworth is tied up.

"But given the way that Thomas performed last season, there will be interested parties that will be looking to take him away from Kenilworth Road.

"But, for Rob Edwards, I think he'll be an integral part in bouncing back to the Premier League, so they do not want to lose him."