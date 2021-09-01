Luton Town knocked back in late transfer move for League One teenager

Luton Town failed to do any business on transfer deadline day yesterday – but they tried to bring in Morecambe teenager Freddie Price, according to Football Insider.

The Hatters had secured the majority of their transfer dealings earlier on in the summer, and that included taking another Shrimps starlet in Carlos Mendes Gomes to Kenilworth Road.

Mendes Gomes scored 16 times in League Two last season before making the move to Luton over the summer, but he’s featured just once under Nathan Jones in the Championship so far.

Someone who could be the Spaniard’s long-term successor at the Mazuma Stadium is Price and the 19-year-old made 11 appearances under Derek Adams last season, but he is yet to feature for the club this season as of now.

It didn’t stop Luton making an enquiry into his availability yesterday, per Football Insider, but they were quickly rebuffed by Stephen Robinson’s side.

Despite Price not yet playing during the early stages of the 2021-22 season, Morecambe did not want to lose another talent after agreeing to sell captain Sam Lavelle to fellow League One side Charlton Athletic before the 11pm deadline struck.

The Verdict

Luton seem to have enough wingers as it is, so you can only imagine that Price would have been a potential addition to the club’s under-23 squad with a view to him developing into a first-team player.

Price is clearly a talented teenager – Derek Adams seemed to think so anyway after he gave him 11 EFL appearances last season – but Stephen Robinson has considered sending Price out on loan with his pathway right now blocked by more senior players.

In the long run though you’d imagine that Price has more of a chance of featuring in Morecambe’s first-team than Luton’s, and he’s clearly highly rated at the Lancashire outfit for them to turn down an enquiry and that could prove to be smart business in the long-term.