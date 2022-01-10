Luton Town key figure shares Twitter message following return to Kenilworth Road

Mick Harford was back in the dugout for Luton Town’s FA Cup clash against Harrogate Town yesterday afternoon, with his mere presence in Bedfordshire triggering an emotional response from the home side’s fans.

The club legend, who was an integral part of the club’s success as a player in the 80’s and early 90’s, has also taken temporary charge of the Hatters on two occasions.

During those two stints at the helm of the Hatters, he has lifted the Johnstone Paint Trophy and the League One Trophy, proving to be as influential in his non-playing days as he was when he was scoring important goals in England’s top-flight.

Harford is now the assistant manager to Nathan Jones, but he has spent some time away from the club, completing his course of radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

The 62-year-old walked out the Kenilworth Road tunnel for the first time in weeks yesterday afternoon, with the Hatters not disappointing him in their 4-0 victory.

Taking to Twitter after his return, Harford said: “Wow. What an ovation today at The Kenny. Really unbelievable the support and backing you fans have given to me, it means so much, thanks again to the best fans in the country. #COYH.”

The verdict

Not only is the 62-year-old important to the fans but Nathan Jones has spoken at length about how vital Harford is to him as a coach and as a person.

He is someone that is loved by the players too and has played a big role in the recruitment at Luton for many years.

Harford returning to Kenilworth Road was a big boost for Luton fans who saw four games called off during the Christmas period.

Starting 2022 on the right foot, Harford and Co. will be hoping to keep this positivity in what remains of this calendar year.