Highlights Luton Town are targeting Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton to strengthen their goalkeeping department in the Premier League.

However, Walton is settled at Portman Road.

Manchester United won't let go of Tom Heaton and Luton are struggling to make a breakthrough in negotiations for Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski.

Premier League side Luton Town have placed Ipswich Town shot-stopper Christian Walton on their shortlist, according to Alan Nixon.

The Hatters are in need of as many top-quality options as possible as they look to adapt to life in the Premier League - but have mainly focused on signing players who have played in the EFL before.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Tahith Chong, Marvelous Nakamba and Ryan Giles were all key players in the Championship for Rotherham United, Birmingham City, Luton and Middlesbrough last season, whilst Mads Andersen plied his trade for Barnsley who remain in League One.

Manchester City's Issa Kabore has also linked up with the Hatters on loan - but they will surely be keen to complete some more transfer business before the season starts with one area needing to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

Luton Town's goalkeeping department

Matt Macey and James Shea are both options for Rob Edwards - but it would be difficult to see either being a key part of the Hatters' top-flight plans during the 2023/24 campaign.

Macey spent time in League One last season and Shea hasn't won much game time with former Ethan Horvath playing regularly for the club last season.

With this in mind, the promoted team are keen to strengthen their goalkeeping area and have reportedly agreed a deal to sign West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper Alex Palmer.

They also have Ipswich's Walton on their list - but he is believed to be settled at Portman Road at this stage and that's a blow for Edwards' side in their potential quest to get a deal over the line for their former keeper.

What's the latest on Luton Town's pursuit of Tom Heaton and Thomas Kaminski?

It's bad news on both for Luton, with Manchester United refusing to let go of Heaton at this point. Heaton was previously a very reliable stopper for Burnley - and could have been a good option for Luton.

They are also yet to make a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Blackburn Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski, who may not start every week at Ewood Park considering Aynsley Pears is another option for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Belgian stopper still has two years left on his contract, with the Lancashire side under no pressure to sell him because of that.

What stance should Christian Walton take on a potential move to Luton Town?

If Walton is to be Ipswich's number-one stopper during 2023/24, something that seems likely, he should probably be looking to stay at Portman Road.

There are no guarantees that they will remain afloat in the second tier for more than one season - but they look strong under Kieran McKenna and you feel they have enough quality and depth in plenty of areas to enjoy a successful season.

McKenna is a very gifted coach and should guide the Tractor Boys to a decent league finish, which would be a success for Walton if he's a regular starter after playing in the third tier last term.

If he isn't going to be guaranteed regular starts at Kenilworth Road, he shouldn't make the move there because there's a chance Luton will find themselves back in the second tier this time next year.

And it would be difficult to see him playing too regularly considering he would probably be competing with Palmer for a starting spot, so staying put seems like the best option for Walton at this point.