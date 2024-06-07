Highlights Luton Town, along with Millwall, are interested in signing Japhet Tanganga.

He is available on a free transfer with his time at Spurs coming to an end this summer.

The defender is also attracting interest from Italy.

Luton Town are among the teams to have joined the race for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Japhet Tanganga, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

The central defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall - and made enough of an impression there for the Lions to try and strike another agreement to bring him back to The Den.

Having signed a long-term contract back in 2020, it looked as though he wouldn't be able to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a free transfer until next year.

However, he will be released on June 30th and that has provided plenty of teams with the option to snap him up on a free transfer, a chance that many teams will be keen to capitalise on.

The 25-year-old isn't likely to be short of options in the coming weeks, but the Lions' boss Neil Harris will be looking to try and get a deal over the line for the player, who is already accustomed to life at The Den and in the English capital.

Millwall set to face stiff competition for Japhet Tanganga

Although the Lions could be strong candidates to win the race after previously taking him on loan, they could potentially lose this race due to the volume of interest the defender is generating from other clubs.

According to journalist Thomas, other second-tier sides including Luton are also keen on the player, with a move to this division potentially giving the defender the opportunity to play more regularly than he did for Spurs.

Related Cardiff, Millwall & Norwich are best placed to make the most of £750k Huddersfield option: View Sorba Thomas could offer plenty to any Championship club next season, with his set-piece delivery likely to tempt a number of sides into a move

Serie A teams are also believed to be in the mix for him - and the player will take him time to assess his options before making a final decision on his future.

The Lions are yet to come to an agreement with the player despite holding talks to recruit him permanently - and that has given other teams the opportunity to swoop in and make him an offer if they wish to do so.

Japhet Tanganga should carefully weigh up his options

It will be difficult for Tanganga to choose whether to stay in England or whether to make the move to Italy, if offers from teams of both countries come up.

Moving to The Den permanently could be a good option for him, considering he managed to win plenty of game time and is already familiar with life there.

Japhet Tanganga's time at Millwall (2023/24) Appearances 18 Started 17 Goals 2 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 1

A move to Kenilworth Road may not be a bad option for him either, considering Luton isn't a million miles away from London.

They also have a good chance of pushing for promotion again next term, so a move there could be good, although he would need to seek assurances regarding his game time.

But if he can shine in the Italian top flight and secure plenty of minutes on the pitch there, it wouldn't be a surprise if he returns to the Premier League at some point.