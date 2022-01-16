Luton Town join Ipswich Town in Brighton player pursuit

Luton Town are providing Ipswich Town with some higher-level competition for the services of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, as per a report from The Sun (16.01.21 – pg. 60).

Walton, who has spent the first half of the season on loan with the Tractor Boys, has seen his parent club activate a recall clause in his contract.

This suggests that the Premier League outfit are hoping for a permanent deal to come around for the shot-stopper, who has entered the last six months of his contract on the south coast.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1. Tom Lockyer Millwall Bristol Rovers Charlton Exeter City

The Hatters are no strangers to a link with Walton, with the goalkeeper impressing in a loan spell with the now Championship club during the first half of the 2016/17 campaign.

The report states that Walton’s £13,000-a-week wages are proving a complication for both clubs, with Ipswich possessing the financial firepower over the Hatters, whilst the Bedfordshire club provides a Championship setting.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if either club will be able to strike a deal for Walton, especially with Brighton seemingly hoping to part company with him in what remains of this month.

Luton have excellent competition for a starting spot in-between the sticks at the moment, with James Shea currently viewed as number one over Simon Sluga.

Sluga’s contract is set to expire in the summer, however, Luton do possess an option to trigger an additional year.

But, this uncertainty could force Luton into action and plan ahead with the addition of Walton.

On the flip side of things, Walton enjoyed an excellent spell with the Tractor Boys, who will be eager to bring him back to Portman Road.