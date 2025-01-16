Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet has revealed that Joe Taylor made his feelings clear about wanting to join Huddersfield Town, before he officially made the switch to the John Smith's Stadium.

He made this admission to Luton Today, following the forward's big-money move to West Yorkshire.

Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle has shown real ambition during the January transfer window, with the American forking out a reported £3m to secure a deal for the Hatters' forward.

He has also moved to sign Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles to make further improvements to the Terriers' front line, which is a real statement of intent, considering how good the Northern Irishman is at this level.

Dion Charles' 2024/25 campaign at Bolton Wanderers (All competitions) Appearances 29 Goals 8 Assists 4

Ruben Roosken joined before the attacking pair did - and Huddersfield have time to add even more quality to their squad before the deadline passes next month.

Whether they will make more moves remains to be seen, but they have already done well to sign a couple of upgrades in their striker area, and that could help them to secure promotion at the end of the campaign.

Gary Sweet makes Joe Taylor admission after Huddersfield Town switch

Looking at the Taylor deal from Luton's point of view, it's a shame the club never saw the best of the forward, who shone out on loan at Colchester United and Lincoln City last season.

But Sweet has admitted that Huddersfield's offer was too good to turn down in the end, telling Luton Today: "We were going to let Joe go out in the summer, but unfortunately for him we didn’t quite land the deal on the last couple of days that meant we had to really keep him in the building which was a pity for Joe at the time.

"He made his opinions known that he wanted to join Huddersfield and that offer was probably too good for us to refuse for Joe at that moment.

"I think his time here was a little bit limited, not necessarily because he wasn't preferred, but generally because we had probably better players ahead of him at the time for our team.

"We wish him all the best, he’s a good lad and hopefully he does well."

Joe Taylor switch could work out for Luton Town and Huddersfield Town

Taylor will surely benefit from this move - because he will probably have the opportunity to feature more.

Having already done very well in League One, he won't be short of confidence after making this move, so it could be a career-defining transfer for him.

The two teams may also benefit.

Luton look to have raised a decent amount of money for his signature - and may have included a sell-on clause to ensure they benefit from a future sale.

And Huddersfield have a talented forward on their hands - and he will only get better.