Luton Town are a side in dire straits right now, with the Hatters facing the threat of back-to-back relegations firmly in the face.

The Bedfordshire side have failed to turn things around since dropping down from the Premier League last season, with Rob Edwards and now Matt Bloomfield struggling to pick up results at the bottom of the Championship table.

Town find themselves in the bottom three with just one week of the transfer window remaining, and will be looking to add some extra quality to their squad, and rekindle some of the feel good factor that enveloped the side when they earned promotion to the top flight just over 18 months ago.

With just two additions through the door so far this month, there is a feeling that more needs to be done to help the Hatters’ plight between now and the end of the season, so we caught up with FLW’s resident Town fan Simon Mills to get the latest view from Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town January transfer business slammed as relegation threat continues

Town have made just two additions to their squad so far this winter, with Isaiah Jones making the move from Middlesbrough just over a fortnight ago, while 20-year-old defender Christ Makosso also joined from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

While the latter is likely to be a player for the future, Jones has made three league outings for his new side to date, and is yet to taste success, such is Luton’s recent run of form.

The Hatters are without a win in the Championship since Christmas, with issues at both ends of the pitch needing to be addressed, and Mills is losing patience with a lack of transfer activity, with time running out to sign players for the remainder of the season.

“Our January transfer window so far has been incredibly poor.

“The signing of Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough was a positive step in the right direction, however, it is clear for everyone to see that we need more players through the door.

“We need to freshen up the squad, we need to get rid of some of the losing mentality that has seeped into the squad from the Premier League hangover.

Championship least goals scored 24/25 (FootyStats) Derby County FC 32 Blackburn Rovers FC 32 Hull City AFC 30 Luton Town FC 29 Millwall FC 27 Plymouth Argyle FC 27 Stoke City FC 26 As of January 27th

“We do not want a double relegation, and it is now down to the board to spend some money, and get the required players in, otherwise it could be another very miserable year at Kenilworth Road.”

Luton Town pursue attacking arrivals to help goalscoring woes

It is no secret that Luton have been woeful in front of goal this season, with frontman Elijah Adebayo proving to be the most profligate striker in the Championship, according to stats provided by FBRef.

Only three sides in the second tier have a worse return than the Hatters in terms of goalscoring in the current campaign, with the powers that be at Kenilworth Road searching for a solution to their problems as the transfer window progresses.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the relegation-battlers had their eye on Wycombe Wanderers star man Richard Kone, before numerous bids were submitted this month, although the Chairboys don’t look prepared to let their clinical marksman leave Adams Park this month.

St Gallen forward Willem Geubbels has also been linked with a move to England before the February 3 deadline, with Foot Mercato claiming that the two sides are in advanced talks about a potential deal.

With Adebayo, Carlton Morris and Jacob Brown all struggling in front of goal of late, additions are most desperately needed in the battle against the drop, and you get the feeling the final week of the transfer window could see a frenetic flurry for forwards at the bottom of the second tier.