Luton Town may be struggling in the Championship currently but they have been lucky enough to have some great moments in recent years.

While the mid-2000s marked one of the darkest periods in the club's history as they dropped to the Conference, their subsequent resurgence has been nothing short of extraordinary.

A story that all football fans know now. As recently as 2014, they were in the National League but have since secured multiple promotions that has seen them grace the lofty heights of the Premier League.

With this story in mind, at Football League World we have decided to detail the six best transfers in the past 20 years for Luton Town.

Carlton Morris - £1.3 Million

Carlton Morris was signed by Luton Town back in 2022 for a fee of £1.3 million from Barnsley.

Since then, he helped fire them to promotion in the 2022-23 season via the play-offs as he netted 20 goals in 44 matches.

This was followed up by an impressive tally of 11 in the Premier League, showcasing the levels he is capable of.

While he has struggled to net consistently since his return to the Championship, he is still a major goal threat and has to go down as one of the best signings in recent years.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - £50,000

Possibly the most impressive name on this list is Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. The midfielder was signed in 2014 from West Ham United for a fee of £50,000 after a successful loan spell earned him credit from at-the-time manager John Still.

Quickly, he immersed himself in the side and has since achieved the incredible feat of becoming the first-ever player to play at every level from fifth-tier to Premier League with one club.

Recently surpassing his 400th appearance for the club, his presence in the side has somewhat diminished, but he has to go down as one of Luton's greatest acquisitions.

Andre Gray - £30,000

Another player signed for a cheap fee during Luton's conference days was Andre Gray.

The now Plymouth Argyle player was initially signed on loan from Hinckley United with a mandatory future fee of £30,000 included in the deal.

Across three seasons, he netted 55 goals and fired them to promotion in 2013-14 as he bagged a resounding 30 in 44 games.

Andre Gray 2013-14 Luton Town (League Only) Appearances 44 Goals 30 Assists 13 Minutes 3,462

This saw him depart for Brentford in a deal worth £600,000, cementing himself as one of Luton's best signings in recent history.

Danny Hylton - Free

Another striker who played his part in their meteoric rise up the divisions is Danny Hylton, who signed on a free in 2016.

Across his five seasons, Hylton had a decent return of 62 goals in 170 games. It was in League Two where he was most prolific, with successive seasons of 21 goals culminating in promotion in 2017-18.

While his presence diminished over the next three years, he continued to be a crucial figure off the pitch, offering support to his teammates as one of the experienced heads at Kenilworth Road.

Jordan Clark - Free

A player who may go under the radar for many Luton Town fans is Jordan Clark. The midfielder signed for Luton back in 2020 following the expiry of his contract at Accrington Stanley and was a huge part of their promotion season.

Scoring in the Championship play-off final will always go down as a memorable moment for Clark, who also converted his penalty in the shootout that secured promotion.

Whenever he is called upon, he has been reliable, and last season, he demonstrated his ability to compete at the highest level with a series of solid performances in the Premier League.

Tom Lockyer - Free

Tom Lockyer has been given the all clear after his collapse for Luton Town.

A testament to Luton’s strong management in recent years, many of these signings have been made on free transfers.

Tom Lockyer was another one and although his recent tale is one of tragedy, he was brilliant in 2022-23.

Having joined from Charlton Athletic in July 2020, it took a while for Lockyer to cement his place in the side, but in 2022, he was given the captaincy following an injury to Sonny Bradley.

This saw the defender take his game to a new level as he proved a catalyst for Rob Edwards' side in securing third place. In the play-offs, he scored the Wembley clinching goal against Sunderland as they turned around a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

However, in the final, he suffered atrial fibrillation of the heart and had to be admitted to the hospital where he required surgery. Returning in the Premier League, Lockyer made 14 appearances before he devastatingly went into cardiac arrest against AFC Bournemouth. Luckily, he survived and the Luton captain has continued his recovery with the club to which he has given so much.