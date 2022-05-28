Luton Town issue honest statement after player secures move to Championship rivals

Luton Town have expressed their surprise after they weren’t informed by Kal Naismith that he would be joining Bristol City.

It was announced last night that the Scotsman had joined the Robins on a three-year deal as his contract with the Hatters runs down.

Whilst it was entirely down to the player to decide where he would be playing his football next season, key figures at Kenilworth Road had hoped that Naismith would remain with the club, especially considering how well both Naismith and the team have performed in this campaign.

But, he has moved on, with Bristol City announcing his arrival last night.

And, that prompted a message from Luton today, as they revealed on their official site that they hadn’t been contacted by Naismith prior to the move.

“We were surprised to discover from our fellow Championship club’s announcement, without advance warning as is the usual etiquette, that the 30-year-old has rejected the opportunity of a new contract at Kenilworth Road.”

The 30-year-old featured in 44 games as Nathan Jones’ side reached the play-offs this season.

The verdict

This doesn’t portray Bristol City or particularly Naismith in a good light as he should’ve told Luton of his decision, especially given how well things went last season.

Nevertheless, it was ultimately a decision for the player to make with his contract running down so nobody has done anything wrong here in terms of acting professionally.

Now, attention will focus to next season for Naismith at his new club, whilst the Hatters will have to try and find a replacement for a player who was excellent this season.

