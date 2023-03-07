Luton Town issue cheeky Rob Edwards update as Watford confirm Chris Wilder replacing Slaven Bilic

Luton Town sent a Twitter reminder that they’re thriving under Rob Edwards as rivals Watford once again sacked a head coach as Slaven Bilic departed.

The current Hatters boss began the season in charge of the Hornets but despite key figures at the club claiming he would be given time to implement the changes he wanted at Vicarage Road, Edwards was dismissed in September.

He wouldn’t have to wait long to get back into the game though, as Luton turned to the 40-year-old when Nathan Jones left for Southampton and it’s a decision that has paid off, with the team fifth in the Championship table and performing well under Edwards.

Meet our Manager… pic.twitter.com/pXlFjGIfhP — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 7, 2023

And, with Bilic sacked by Watford this evening, the Luton social media side decided to send a message that timed with his exit as they shared a picture of a celebrating Edwards as they confirmed he will be attending an event at the ground tonight.

Chris Wilder has replaced Bilic at Vicarage Road, on a deal until the end of the season.

The two bitter rivals will meet on April 1 in the Championship at Kenilworth Road, in a game that could have a big impact on the play-off race.

The verdict

This is a light-hearted message from Luton and it’s one that will have gone down very well among their support.

Whilst it’s obviously a cheeky dig, you can be sure that some at Watford are seriously regretting the decision to sack Edwards considering he’s now above them in the table and enhancing his reputation as an exciting young coach.

Edwards’ presence in the dugout will add even more spice to the game between the two later this season as they both chase promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.