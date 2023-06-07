As Luton Town look to bolster their squad ahead of the club's first ever Premier League season, Football Insider report that they have an interest in Swansea City's Joel Latibeaudiere.

The 23-year-old is one of three key players to be leaving South Wales on a free transfer alongside Ryan Manning and Kyle Naughton, as well as the future of manager Russell Martin remaining very much up in the air.

How has Latibeaudiere performed for Swansea City?

The centre-back made 34 appearances in the Championship this season, accumulating two goals and three assists as Swansea finished 10th after a strong end to the campaign. His performances also led to the interest of Championship champions Burnley in the January window, who were unsuccessful in inquiring for his services alongside former Swan Michael Obafemi. His consistent performances across a three-year stint also led to his first Jamaica appearance in May 2022.

Will Luton Town sign Latibeaudiere?

Despite winning the play-off final, Rob Edwards and his recruitment team will have to be particularly savvy in the transfer window as they look to maintain their Premier League status, despite already being written off by numerous outsiders. Latibeaudiere, who progressed through the youth ranks of Manchester City, will be available on a free transfer at the end of the month as his contract with the Swans looks set to run out.

Having become a regular and a steady performer since Martin took the reins at the Swansea.Com Stadium, he will have something to prove if the move to Kenilworth Road materialised, as during his time as a youngster he never made an appearance in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola.

This move would be a smart transfer for both club and player, as it wouldn't take much of a dent on Luton's transfer budget as they add further quality and squad depth ahead of the Premier League season, and it gives the player a chance to show how his steady progression in the last three years can benefit a team in the top-flight.

What next for Swansea City?

With lots of uncertainty, it is a step into the unknown as to how Swansea will look to replace one of their key defenders without knowing who will be in the dugout next season, nevermind which transfer targets are on the club's radar. The Jamaican international has already made up his mind to leave the club, so the move will not come as much of a surprise to supporters.

Martin has already spoke about wanting to keep him in South Wales alongside others who are departing in the summer, but that the club weren't in such a position to tie them down to new contracts.