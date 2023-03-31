Luton Town are preparing to welcome rivals Watford to Kenilworth Road for the first time in front of fans since early 2006 in a game that is also massive without considering the derby element.

Not only did Luton boss Rob Edwards manage the Hornets at the start of the season, both teams are fighting for promotion to the Premier League at this stage, with three points massively important for both.

Ahead of the fixture in Bedfordshire, Edwards addressed the situations of some of Luton's players on the injury front...

What is the latest on Freeman, Mpanzu and Potts?

Luke Freeman last featured for the Hatters in late December and has been recovering from a groin injury over the last three months. Speaking to Luton Today about the experienced midfielder's recovery, Edwards said: “He’s been out on the grass now for a couple of weeks, throughout the international break, and has been training well as well, so that’s really positive.

“Getting the balance right between training and match minutes is going to be the key.

“He’s someone that is an experienced player, so if we can get the training right, he can be available soon.

“That’s in theory, we would want to try and get him some minutes as well, potentially in a 21s game before being ready for us, but he is doing very well.”

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is also missing at the moment after an injury picked up earlier in the month at Sheffield United but in a positive update shared by Luton Today, Edwards confirmed that the long-serving Hatters will play a part before the end of the campaign.

Dan Potts also remains unavailable for the visit of Watford, and on his situation, Edwards said: “Pottsy is still struggling a little bit.

"He’s very, very close but we just want to make sure it’s right as with his particular injury, we don’t want to make it worse.

"He’s just at the stage now where fully sprinting is tough, so he’s nearly back but not quite.”

How about the returning international quartet?

Luton saw Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell, Ethan Horvath and Joe Taylor head out to be a part of the Wales, Jamaica, USA and Wales U21 squads respectively.

On a personal level, Lockyer and Horvath will be disappointed that they were given no minutes during the international break, however, Edwards will be glad that there were no injuries picked up.

Bell played 90 minutes during Jamaica's 2-2 draw with Mexico, whilst Taylor came on from the bench during a 3-0 victory over Scotland's U21s.

On the international quartet, Edwards said: “They’re all back, so it’s good to have everyone back out there training today."