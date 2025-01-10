Luton Town's decision to part ways with Rob Edwards on Thursday was one that felt as though it was coming for a long time.

The Hatters have had an extremely poor season in the Championship, and the hangover following relegation from the Premier League has been felt over the course of the last five months with the Bedforshire side currently 20th in the table.

Only two points separate them from the drop zone right now, and there will be a real desire to get a new manager through the door quickly and start fighting against any threat of a second successive relegation.

However, for the person who does take on the job at Kenilworth Road, they will have to do it without one of last season's League One stars, and this could prove to be a huge frustration.

Joe Taylor will not be an option for the incoming manager

Luton have found it incredibly different to score consistently this season, and they have found the back of the net just 27 times in 26 games so far.

Carlton Morris has been the club's talisman once again, and he has seven goals to his name - over a quarter of the Hatters' total in the Championship. Therefore, it has perhaps been a surprise for supporters to have not seen Joe Taylor given more of an opportunity to impress.

The 22-year-old was electric for Lincoln City and Colchester United in two separate loan deals last season, firing in 21 times in 44 league appearances in both the third and fourth tier. However, his game time has been severely limited by Edwards.

The forward has played just 13 times in the Championship this season, but has only been on the pitch for 145 minutes altogether, and has failed to start a game. But he has now been offered a reprieve following heavy interest from Huddersfield Town that stretches back to the summer.

Joe Taylor's Lincoln City stats 2023/24 (as per FotMob) Appearances (starts) 19 (19) Minutes played 1483 Goals (assists) 10 (3) xG 7.07 Shots (on target) 48 (23) Dribbles completed 12 Pass accuracy 55.4% Touches (in opposition box) 339 (72) Recoveries 40

The Terriers have agreed a deal in excess of £3m with Luton for the striker, and he will be looking to continue his form in League One in 2023/24 when he makes his first appearance in blue-and-white.

However, for the incoming manager of the Hatters, it will be frustrating to not have the opportunity to use Taylor and develop him into the striker that he has the potential to be.

Taylor will be looking to prove Edwards wrong

It's an incredibly exciting move for Huddersfield, and their supporters will be intrigued to see just how quickly the former Wales U21 international can re-adapt to the division.

The fee that has been paid is not a small one by any means, and there will be pressure on Taylor to hit the ground running, but patience might be needed during the first few weeks as he gets himself back up to speed.

However, the former Peterborough United man will be hoping to prove a point to his former manager, Edwards, and he will have an extra layer of motivation to fire his new side back to the Championship.

For Luton, however, they must now push on and leave the past behind them to avoid any chance of featuring in the third tier themselves, after playing in the Premier League less than a year ago.