There are signs a Birmingham City that a new era is about to be unleashed, with signings being made this summer for head coach John Eustace that are exciting and shows they could be back on an upwards trajectory.

The Blues have had plenty of years in a row of disappointing bottom half finishes in the Championship, but the four permanent signings that they have made this summer already are cause for optimism.

Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird and Koji Miyoshi will all strengthen Eustace's options and it comes at a time where American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is closing in on a takeover of the club, with just the approval of the shareholders via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange left to navigate.

There could however be departures - Birmingham won't be in the business of wanting to cash in on their best assets but they will perhaps not want to stand in the way of potential Premier League football.

And last summer's marquee signing Tahith Chong has been eyed up by Luton Town recently as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their Premier League debut.

Initial interest was made by the Hatters for Chong last month, per Football Insider, but things have gone particularly quiet recently in terms of that potential move.

In a fresh link though, the Daily Mail claim that Town are now in talks with Birmingham for the transfer of the 23-year-old Dutchman, although it remains to be seen how far down the line those negotiations are.

What is Tahith Chong's situation at Birmingham City?

Having spent the 2021-22 season on loan at St Andrew's, albeit being injured for half of it, Chong was snapped up on a permanent basis last summer from Man United for around £1.5 million.

Playing in a more central role for some of the season in midfield, as well as up-front and in his more natural position as a winger, Chong scored four times and notched five assists in 41 matches.

He signed a contract with the Blues until June 2026, meaning that he has three years remaining on his deal and he will not be cheap to prize away from the club.

What is Tahith Chong's transfer value?

Per Football Transfers, Chong's expected transfer value (xTV) is around €4.1 million (£3.52 million), which would perhaps be higher if he had a more productive season in-front of goal for Birmingham in 2022-23.

It's likely though that City will want more for Chong should he want to push through a move to the Premier League, as at the age of 23 he still has the ability to get even better.

But they will look to get the best possible price for him so that Eustace can re-invest into his squad and continue the flurry of exciting additions that have already arrived.