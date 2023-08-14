Highlights Luton Town are in talks to sign Tim Krul from Norwich City, offering him a chance to compete at the Premier League level once again.

Norwich could cash-in on Krul to generate funds for improving their starting lineup under manager David Wagner.

As Krul is currently second-choice at Norwich, selling him would solidify Angus Gunn's position as the number one goalkeeper and potentially strengthen the team overall.

Luton Town are in advanced talks with Norwich City over a move for Tim Krul.

According to Football Insider, the Hatters are keen on adding the goalkeeper to their ranks in order to bolster Rob Edwards’ side for life in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, which means he could depart the Canaries as a free agent in the summer of 2024 unless a renewal is agreed.

This could be Norwich’s last chance to cash-in on the shot-stopper if a contract renewal cannot be agreed with the Dutchman.

Krul has yet to feature in David Wagner’s side so far this season, with Angus Gunn the preferred option between the sticks in their opening two fixtures of the Championship campaign.

Does Tim Krul have a future at Norwich City?

Krul has been an important figure at Norwich since joining from Newcastle United in the summer of 2018.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order over the last 12 months, with Wagner’s arrival as manager signalling the end of his time as the number one keeper at the Norfolk club.

Krul made just 17 appearances in all competitions last season, with Gunn cementing his place as the first-choice goalkeeper.

This could now lead to his departure, as a move to Kenilworth Road offers him the chance to compete at a Premier League level once again.

Luton have already added Thomas Kaminski to their ranks this summer, signing the Poland-native from Blackburn Rovers.

Kaminski started the team’s opening fixture of the top flight season, a 4-1 loss to Brighton.

It remains to be seen whether Krul would be signed to be second choice to Kaminski, or whether Edwards sees him as his starting goalkeeper.

Krul has plenty of Premier League experience, having made over 200 appearances in the competition throughout his career.

How has Norwich City’s summer gone so far?

Cashing-in on Krul could potentially offer Norwich some cash that could be reinvested back into improving Wagner’s starting lineup.

Norwich have had to work with a limited budget this summer, targeting free agent signings like Ashley Barnes and Shane Duffy.

Fees were paid for Christian Fassnachy and Kellen Fisher, with the sales of Bali Mumba and Max Aarons having generated transfer funds.

Norwich have four points from their opening two league fixtures after securing a late 2-1 win over Hull City on the opening day, as well as drawing 4-4 with Southampton last weekend.

Next up for Wagner’s side is an EFL Cup first round clash with QPR on Wednesday.

Should Norwich City cash-in on Tim Krul?

Krul is very much second-choice at Norwich so there should be no real resistance from the Championship side.

If Luton can stump up the cash, then it is a no-brainer decision to sell the 35-year-old at this stage of his career.

Gunn has cemented his position as the number one keeper under Wagner and selling Krul would only strengthen his position within the team.

It could also offer the recruitment team some much-needed extra cash that could be reinvested back into improving the squad before the 1 September deadline.